CSX : Q3 Financial Report

CSX Announces Record Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- October 16, 2018-CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced third quarter 2018 net earnings of $894 million, or $1.05 per share, versus $459 million, or $0.51 per share in the same period last year (a 106 percent increase). CSX's operating ratio set a company third quarter record of 58.7 compared with 68.4 percent in the prior year (a 970 basis point improvement).

"This quarter highlights the progress towards our transformation as we aim to deliver industry leading service to our customers," said James M. Foote, president and chief executive officer. "I am proud of our team of hard-working employees who were able to produce these results."

Revenue for the third quarter increased 14 percent over the prior year to $3.13 billion, supported by broad-based volume growth, increases in fuel recovery, favorable mix, higher supplemental revenue and pricing gains. Expenses declined 2 percent year over year to $1.84 billion, as expenses associated with increased volume and higher fuel prices were more than offset by efficiency gains as CSX continues to implement its scheduled railroading business model. This combination yielded operating income growth of 49 percent for the quarter to $1.29 billion compared to $868 million in the same period last year.

About CSX and its Disclosures

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For over 190 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike.

This announcement, as well as additional financial information, is available on the company's website athttp://investors.csx.com. CSX also uses social media channels to communicate information about the company. Although social media channels are not intended to be the primary method of disclosure for material information, it is possible that certain information CSX posts on social media could be deemed to be material. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information we post on Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX) and on Slideshare (http://www.slideshare.net/HowTomorrowMoves). The social media channels used by CSX may be updated from time to time.

More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available atwww.csx.comand on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/OfficialCSX).

Non-GAAP Disclosure

CSX reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (U.S. GAAP). CSX also uses certain non-GAAP measures that fall within the meaning of Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G and Regulation S-K Item 10(e), which may provide users of the financial information with additional meaningful comparison to prior reported results. Non-GAAP measures do not have standardized definitions and are not defined by U.S. GAAP. Therefore, CSX's non-GAAP measures are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of these non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or as superior to the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-looking Statements

This information and other statements by the company may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act with respect to, among other items: projections and estimates of earnings, revenues, margins, volumes, rates, cost-savings, expenses, taxes, liquidity, capital expenditures, dividends, share repurchases or other financial items, statements of management's plans, strategies and objectives for future operations, and management's expectations as to future performance and operations and the time by which objectives will be achieved, statements concerning proposed new services, and statements regarding future economic, industry or market conditions or performance. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "preliminary" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. If the company updates any forward-looking statement, no inference should be drawn that the company will make additional updates with respect to that statement or any other forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and actual performance or results could differ materially from that anticipated by any forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by any forward- looking statements include, among others; (i) the company's success in implementing its financial and operational initiatives; (ii) changes in domestic or international economic, political or business conditions, including those affecting the transportation industry (such as the impact of industry competition, conditions, performance and consolidation); (iii) legislative or regulatory changes; (iv) the inherent business risks associated with safety and security; (v) the outcome of claims and litigation involving or affecting the company; (vi) natural events such as severe weather conditions or pandemic health crises; and (vii) the inherent uncertainty associated with projecting economic and business conditions.

Other important assumptions and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are specified in the company's SEC reports, accessible on the SEC's website atwww.sec.govand the company's website atwww.csx.com.

CSX Corporation

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

Quarters Ended(a)

Sep. 30,Sep. 30,

2018

2017

Revenue Expense

$ 3,129

$ 2,743

Labor and Fringe(b)695725

Materials, Supplies and Other474523

Depreciation334331

Fuel268205

Equipment and Other Rents89109

Restructuring Charge(b)(c)Equity Earnings of Affiliates

Total Expense

Operating Income

Interest Expense Restructuring Charge - Non-Operating(b)(c)

Other Income - Net(b)

-1(24)(19)

Nine Months Ended(a)

$ 386 30 49 (3) (63) 20 1 5 $ % Sep. 30, % Change Change 2018 Change 14%$ 9,107 8,545 $ 562 7% 4 2,060 2,271 211 9 9 1,425 1,590 165 10 (1) 986 978 (8) (1) (31) 793 621 (172) (28) 18 302 313 11 4 100 - 226 226 100 26 (79) (48) 31 65 Sep. 30, 2017

$ Change

$

1,836

1,875

39

2

5,487

5,951

464

8

Earnings Before Income Taxes

1,293 868 425 49 3,620 2,594 1,026 40 (162) (132) (30) (23) (468) (406) (62) (15) - - - - - (70) 70 100 19 14 5 36 54 41 13 32 1,150

750

Income Tax Expense(d)

Net Earnings

(256)

(291)

$

400 35

53 12

3,206

(740)

2,159

(828)

$ 894$

459$ 1,331

435

1,047 48

88 11

95%$85%

2,466$ 1,135

Operating Ratio 58.7%68.4% Per Common Share Net Earnings Per Share, Assuming Dilution 60.3%69.6% $ 1.05 $ 0.51 $ 0.54 106%$ 2.83$ 1.45$ 1.38 95% Average Shares Outstanding,

Assuming Dilution(Millions)854906

870919

Cash Dividends Paid Per Common Share

$

0.22

$ 0.20

$

0.66$ 0.58

Certain prior year data has been reclassified to conform to the current presentation.

CSX Corporation

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)

Sep. 30, 2018(a)

Dec. 31, 2017(a)

ASSETS

Cash and Cash Equivalents 663 $ 401 Short-Term Investments 615 18 Other Current Assets 1,506 1,496 Properties - Net 31,871 31,764 Investment in Affiliates and Other Companies 1,764 1,686 Other Long-Term Assets 442 374 Total Assets $

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Maturities of Long-Term Debt

$

$

36,861

35,739

$

18$ 19

Other Current Liabilities1,9261,875

Long-Term Debt13,75411,790

Deferred Income Taxes - Net6,5846,418

Other Long-Term Liabilities

844916

Total Liabilities 23,126

21,018

Total Shareholders' Equity13,73514,721

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

36,861$ 35,739