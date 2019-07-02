CSX : Receives American Chemistry Council's Responsible Care Management System Certification

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - July 2, 2019 - CSX today announced that it has received the American Chemistry Council's Responsible Care Management System (RCMS) certification in recognition of the company's robust health, safety, security and environmental policies and protocols.

'CSX is proud to receive the Responsible Care Management System certification,' said Raghu Chatrathi, senior director, Public Safety, Health, and Environment for CSX. 'CSX first received this certification more than 20 years ago and it is a testament to CSX's longstanding commitment to health, safety, security, environmental sustainability and process excellence in the responsible management of company facilities and shipment of hazardous materials across our network.'

The RCMS certification follows a thorough verification process conducted by independent auditors in which all aspects of CSX's Public Safety, Health & Environment management system are reviewed to ensure its effectiveness and compliance with the American Chemistry Council's Responsible Care standards.

For more information on the Responsible Care Management System and certification, visit: https://responsiblecare.americanchemistry.com/Management-System-and-Certification/

About CSX

