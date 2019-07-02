Log in
CSX : Receives American Chemistry Council's Responsible Care Management System Certification

07/02/2019

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - July 2, 2019 - CSX today announced that it has received the American Chemistry Council's Responsible Care Management System (RCMS) certification in recognition of the company's robust health, safety, security and environmental policies and protocols.

'CSX is proud to receive the Responsible Care Management System certification,' said Raghu Chatrathi, senior director, Public Safety, Health, and Environment for CSX. 'CSX first received this certification more than 20 years ago and it is a testament to CSX's longstanding commitment to health, safety, security, environmental sustainability and process excellence in the responsible management of company facilities and shipment of hazardous materials across our network.'

The RCMS certification follows a thorough verification process conducted by independent auditors in which all aspects of CSX's Public Safety, Health & Environment management system are reviewed to ensure its effectiveness and compliance with the American Chemistry Council's Responsible Care standards.

For more information on the Responsible Care Management System and certification, visit: https://responsiblecare.americanchemistry.com/Management-System-and-Certification/

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook (http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX) and follow us on Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX).

Contact:

Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications
855-955-6397

Disclaimer

CSX Corporation published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 21:32:07 UTC
