Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CSX Corporation    CSX

CSX CORPORATION

(CSX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CSX : Says Covid-19 Pinched 1Q Auto, Intermodal Demand -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 05:13pm EDT

By Micah Maidenberg

CSX Corp. said the Covid-19 pandemic hurt revenue from key sectors, including its automotive business.

The railroad on Wednesday said its auto-related revenue fell 10% overall, due to plant shutdowns in the U.S. and Canada last month tied to the coronavirus and lower vehicle production.

CSX also said revenues for its international intermodal business fell because of the pandemic, offsetting gains in the domestic intermodal business.

Meanwhile, the company's work hauling coal struggled with weaker demand. Coal-related revenue fell 25% in the quarter, CSX said.

"Domestic utility coal demand was negatively impacted by low natural gas prices and export coal was impacted by lower global benchmark prices," the company said.

The railroad said it generated revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, down 5% compared with the year earlier. Analysts expected $2.87 billion in sales.

CSX reported a profit of $770 million, or $1 per share, compared with $834 million, or $1.02 a share a year ago.

The Jacksonville, Fla., company was expected to earn 95 cents a share for the quarter, or 94 cents a share following adjustments, according to data compiled by FactSet.

Expenses fell 7% year over year.

Rail traffic has fallen off as much of the economies in both countries remains shut down due to the pandemic. For the week that ended April 18, U.S. rail traffic was down more than 23% compared with the same period last year, the Association of American Railroads said.

Revenue for shipments of metals, chemicals and agricultural products all grew in the quarter, CSX said.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CSX CORPORATION
05:13pCSX : Says Covid-19 Pinched 1Q Auto, Intermodal Demand -- Update
DJ
04:47pCSX : 1Q profit drops 8%, railroad withdraws outlook for year
AQ
04:38pCSX : profit falls as coal, automotive declines weigh on results
RE
04:38pCSX : Says 1Q Sales Decline 5% on Weaker Coal Shipments
DJ
04:10pCSX : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:03pCSX CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:03pCSX Corp. Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
01:42pNorth American Rail Traffic Fell 20% in Week Ended April 18
DJ
04/17CSX CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
04/15North American Rail Traffic Plunged 20.1% in Week Ended April 11
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 008 M
EBIT 2020 4 360 M
Net income 2020 2 812 M
Debt 2020 15 464 M
Yield 2020 1,73%
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
EV / Sales2020 5,57x
EV / Sales2021 5,29x
Capitalization 45 842 M
Chart CSX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CSX Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CSX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 68,00  $
Last Close Price 59,48  $
Spread / Highest target 41,2%
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James M. Foote President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John J. Zillmer Non-Executive Chairman
Jamie Boychuk Executive Vice President-Operations
Kevin S. Boone Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Kathleen Brandt Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CSX CORPORATION-15.70%45 842
UNION PACIFIC-18.91%97 990
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-8.32%53 999
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-22.73%38 566
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED-7.71%29 327
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN-14.46%12 449
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group