CSX Corporation

CSX CORPORATION

(CSX)
CSX : Shares Jump on Earnings Beat

10/16/2019

By Kimberly Chin

Shares of railroad company CSX Corp. (CSX) rose about 2.5% to $70.75 in after-hours trading Wednesday after the company beat analysts' earnings estimates.

The company reported third-quarter profit of $1.08 a share, compared with analysts' estimates of $1.01 a share, per a FactSet poll. Revenue also matched analysts' estimates.

The company has also managed to drive down expenses through its cost-cutting efforts. Expenses fell about 8% from a year ago.

Shares have gained 11% in the year so far.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

