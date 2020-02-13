Log in
CSX : Update on Draffin, KY Derailment - 2/13/2020 p.m.

02/13/2020 | 03:02pm EST

At approximately 7:05 a.m. today, a southbound CSX train derailed in Draffin, KY. The train consisted of three locomotives, 96 loaded ethanol cars and two loaded sand cars. The safety of the surrounding community, first responders and our crew is our top priority. CSX has confirmed a total of five railcars derailed, including four ethanol tanks and one sand car.

CSX continues to work closely with emergency responders who determined an evacuation was not necessary. CSX is deploying environmental monitoring measures to minimize impacts. CSX crew members are safe and were transported to a local hospital for observation. CSX thanks the local first responders, emergency management officials, and Kentucky State Police for their continued assistance as we begin the recovery process.

CSX Corporation published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
