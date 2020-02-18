CSX : Update on Draffin, KY Derailment

As of February 18, all three derailed locomotives and five cars have been recovered and moved away from the Draffin, KY site. Safety remains our top priority as we continue stabilization and restoration efforts before actual track repairs can begin. Any questions regarding the incident investigation should be directed to the NTSB. CSX continues to extend its deep appreciation to all the local first responders, emergency management officials, the U.S. EPA, the Kentucky Department of Environmental Protection, and the Kentucky State Police for their continued assistance as we work to restore the area.