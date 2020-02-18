Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CSX Corporation    CSX

CSX CORPORATION

(CSX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

CSX : Update on Draffin, KY Derailment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 07:18pm EST

As of February 18, all three derailed locomotives and five cars have been recovered and moved away from the Draffin, KY site. Safety remains our top priority as we continue stabilization and restoration efforts before actual track repairs can begin. Any questions regarding the incident investigation should be directed to the NTSB. CSX continues to extend its deep appreciation to all the local first responders, emergency management officials, the U.S. EPA, the Kentucky Department of Environmental Protection, and the Kentucky State Police for their continued assistance as we work to restore the area.

Disclaimer

CSX Corporation published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 00:17:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CSX CORPORATION
07:18pCSX : Update on Draffin, KY Derailment
PU
02/14A STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP : [ doc ] [ pdf ] [ html ]
PU
02/13STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL O : [ doc ] [ pdf ] [ html ]
PU
02/13CSX : Update on Draffin, KY Derailment - 2/13/2020 p.m.
PU
02/12AN AMENDMENT TO THE SC 13G FILING DO : [ doc ] [ xls ] [ pdf ] [ html ]
PU
02/12CSX : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
02/12CSX Corp. Announces Increase to Quarterly Dividend
GL
02/12North American Rail Traffic Fell 3.8% in Week Ended Feb. 8
DJ
02/12CSX Corp. Executives to Address Citi and Barclays Investor Conferences
GL
02/10CSX CORPORATION : Report
CO
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 856 M
EBIT 2020 4 857 M
Net income 2020 3 170 M
Debt 2020 15 289 M
Yield 2020 1,30%
P/E ratio 2020 18,9x
P/E ratio 2021 17,1x
EV / Sales2020 6,48x
EV / Sales2021 6,27x
Capitalization 61 589 M
Chart CSX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CSX Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CSX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 77,92  $
Last Close Price 79,51  $
Spread / Highest target 13,2%
Spread / Average Target -2,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James M. Foote President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John J. Zillmer Chairman
Edmond L. Harris Executive Vice President-Operations
Kevin S. Boone Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Kathleen Brandt Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CSX CORPORATION9.99%61 589
UNION PACIFIC1.78%127 008
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY5.98%66 931
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION7.84%53 980
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED8.41%37 164
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN13.37%16 696
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group