CSX Corporation    CSX

CSX CORPORATION

(CSX)
  Report
04/22 04:15:00 pm
60.89 USD   +2.37%
06:37pCSX : pulls financial forecasts as profit and U.S. railroad volumes fall
RE
05:33pCSX : Financial Report
PU
05:13pCSX : Says Covid-19 Pinched 1Q Auto, Intermodal Demand -- Update
DJ
CSX : pulls financial forecasts as profit and U.S. railroad volumes fall

04/22/2020 | 06:37pm EDT
A CSX coal train moves past an idling CSX engine at the switchyard in Brunswick, Maryland

U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp on Wednesday withdrew its financial forecasts and said it was evaluating future spending as business shutdowns triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic weigh on the U.S. economy.

The company, considered one of the most efficient U.S. railroads, also said profit fell less than expected in the latest quarter as cost controls helped offset revenue declines from shipments of products like coal, automobiles and fertilizer.

First-quarter net income declined almost 9% to $770 million, or $1.00 per share. Analysts expected a 94-cent per-share profit for the quarter, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Revenue for the first quarter fell 5% to $2.86 billion.

Lockdowns due to the novel coronavirus are taking a toll on railroad volumes in the United States and Canada, Bernstein analyst David Vernon said in a client note.

"The U.S. is marginally worse off, with a material deceleration in merchandise traffic joining weaker trends in coal and intermodal. We do not expect that volumes will improve before the economy re-opens, and we have little clarity on when that will be," Vernon wrote.

CSX operates mainly in the Eastern United States.

Last Friday, Kansas City Southern - which operates in Mexico and in U.S. states along the Gulf of Mexico and into the Midwest - withdrew its full-year earnings forecast on coronavirus concerns. Its quarterly profit beat Wall Street estimates as higher Mexico shipments boosted sales in its chemicals and petroleum business.

Union Pacific Corp, one of the largest U.S. railroads, reports on Thursday and analysts expect it to also pull its guidance.

Uncertainty over when factories and stores will reopen makes it very challenging for railroads to forecast with confidence, said Edward Jones analyst Jeff Windau.

"I can see how the rails are a little hesitant to throw out numbers," Windau said.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Chris Reese, Peter Cooney and Tom Brown)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 008 M
EBIT 2020 4 360 M
Net income 2020 2 812 M
Debt 2020 15 464 M
Yield 2020 1,69%
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
EV / Sales2020 5,67x
EV / Sales2021 5,38x
Capitalization 46 929 M
Chart CSX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CSX Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CSX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 68,00  $
Last Close Price 60,89  $
Spread / Highest target 38,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James M. Foote President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John J. Zillmer Non-Executive Chairman
Jamie Boychuk Executive Vice President-Operations
Kevin S. Boone Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Kathleen Brandt Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CSX CORPORATION-15.70%45 842
UNION PACIFIC-18.91%97 990
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-8.32%53 999
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-22.73%38 566
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED-7.71%29 327
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN-14.46%12 449
