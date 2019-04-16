CSX : quarterly profit beats view, stock jumps

Shares in CSX rose 4.1 percent to $78.98 in after-hours trading.

CSX's first-quarter net profit was $834 million, or $1.02 per share, up from $695 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a profit of 91 cents per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $3.01 billion, driven by merchandise volume growth and broad-based pricing gains, while expenses declined 2 percent from the year earlier to $1.79 billion - yielding income growth of 17 percent for the quarter.

CSX's operating ratio, a measure of operating expenses as a percentage of revenue and a closely watched gauge of railroad performance, was 59.5 percent versus 63.7 percent in the year-ago quarter. Railroads boost profit by lowering their operating ratio.

