CSX Corporation

CSX CORPORATION

(CSX)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 04/16 04:54:14 pm
79.555 USD   +4.86%
CSX : quarterly profit beats view, stock jumps

04/16/2019 | 04:40pm EDT
File photo of a CSX freight train blasting through high snow at a crossing in Silver Spring

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - CSX Corp on Tuesday reported quarterly profit that topped Wall Street's expectations, after the No. 3 U.S. railroad operator contained costs and pushed through price increases.

Shares in CSX rose 4.1 percent to $78.98 in after-hours trading.

CSX's first-quarter net profit was $834 million, or $1.02 per share, up from $695 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a profit of 91 cents per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $3.01 billion, driven by merchandise volume growth and broad-based pricing gains, while expenses declined 2 percent from the year earlier to $1.79 billion - yielding income growth of 17 percent for the quarter.

CSX's operating ratio, a measure of operating expenses as a percentage of revenue and a closely watched gauge of railroad performance, was 59.5 percent versus 63.7 percent in the year-ago quarter. Railroads boost profit by lowering their operating ratio.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Dan Grebler and Susan thomas)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 12 597 M
EBIT 2019 5 142 M
Net income 2019 3 408 M
Debt 2019 14 860 M
Yield 2019 1,29%
P/E ratio 2019 17,86
P/E ratio 2020 15,92
EV / Sales 2019 6,07x
EV / Sales 2020 5,90x
Capitalization 61 659 M
Chart CSX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CSX Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CSX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 77,9 $
Spread / Average Target 2,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James M. Foote President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John J. Zillmer Chairman
Edmond L. Harris Executive Vice President-Operations
Frank A. Lonegro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kathleen Brandt Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CSX CORPORATION22.11%61 659
UNION PACIFIC22.62%121 176
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY21.39%66 364
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION29.54%51 682
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD17.53%29 708
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC.8.07%12 483
