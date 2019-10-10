Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent. Downloads: [ DOC ] [ PDF ] [ HTML ]

Log in
Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

0
10/10/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

SEC Form 3<_o3a_p>

(Check all applicable)<_o3a_p>

FORM 3<_o3a_p>

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION<_o3a_p>

Washington, D.C. 20549<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934<_o3a_p>

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940<_o3a_p>

OMB APPROVAL<_o3a_p>

OMB Number:<_o3a_p>

3235-0104<_o3a_p>

Estimated average burden<_o3a_p>

hours per response:<_o3a_p>

0.5<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*<_o3a_p>

Boychuk Jamie J.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

(Last)<_o3a_p>

(First)<_o3a_p>

(Middle)<_o3a_p>

500 WATER STREET<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

(Street)<_o3a_p>

JACKSONVILLE<_o3a_p>

FL<_o3a_p>

32202<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

(City)<_o3a_p>

(State)<_o3a_p>

(Zip)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)<_o3a_p>

10/02/2019<_o3a_p>

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol<_o3a_p>

CSX CORP [ CSX ]<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Director<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

10% Owner<_o3a_p>

X<_o3a_p>

Officer (give title below)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Other (specify below)<_o3a_p>

EVP - Operations<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>



5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)<_o3a_p>

X<_o3a_p>

Form filed by One Reporting Person<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Form filed by More than One Reporting Person<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>



<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned<_o3a_p>

1. Title of Security (Instr. 4)<_o3a_p>

2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4)<_o3a_p>

3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5)<_o3a_p>

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)<_o3a_p>

Common Stock<_o3a_p>

10,249(1)<_o3a_p>

D<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned<_o3a_p>

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4)<_o3a_p>

2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)<_o3a_p>

3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4)<_o3a_p>

4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security<_o3a_p>

5. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5)<_o3a_p>

6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Date Exercisable<_o3a_p>

Expiration Date<_o3a_p>

Title<_o3a_p>

Amount or Number of Shares<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Option<_o3a_p>

05/26/2020<_o3a_p>

05/26/2027<_o3a_p>

Common Stock<_o3a_p>

4,087<_o3a_p>

53.96<_o3a_p>

D<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Option<_o3a_p>

02/06/2021<_o3a_p>

02/06/2028<_o3a_p>

Common Stock<_o3a_p>

4,286<_o3a_p>

53.82<_o3a_p>

D<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Option<_o3a_p>

(2)<_o3a_p>

02/06/2029<_o3a_p>

Common Stock<_o3a_p>

5,406<_o3a_p>

68.09<_o3a_p>

D<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Option<_o3a_p>

04/17/2022<_o3a_p>

04/17/2029<_o3a_p>

Common Stock<_o3a_p>

80,000<_o3a_p>

78.94<_o3a_p>

D<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Explanation of Responses:<_o3a_p>

1. Includes 2,089 shares of restricted stock vesting on May 26, 2020, 499 restricted stock units vesting February 6, 2021, 6,546 shares of restricted stock vesting September 4, 2021, and 604 restricted stock units vesting on February 6, 2022.<_o3a_p>

2. The option vests annually in three equal installments on February 6, 2020, February 6, 2021 and February 6, 2022.<_o3a_p>

Remarks:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

/s/ Mark D. Austin, Attorney-in-Fact<_o3a_p>

10/10/2019<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

** Signature of Reporting Person<_o3a_p>

Date<_o3a_p>

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.<_o3a_p>

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).<_o3a_p>

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).<_o3a_p>

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.<_o3a_p>

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

CSX Corporation published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 20:15:01 UTC
