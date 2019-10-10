Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent. Downloads: [ DOC ] [ PDF ] [ HTML ]

1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4)<_o3a_p>
2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)<_o3a_p>
3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4)<_o3a_p>
4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security<_o3a_p>
5. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5)<_o3a_p>
6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Date Exercisable<_o3a_p>
Expiration Date<_o3a_p>
Title<_o3a_p>
Amount or Number of Shares<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Option<_o3a_p>
05/26/2020<_o3a_p>
05/26/2027<_o3a_p>
Common Stock<_o3a_p>
4,087<_o3a_p>
53.96<_o3a_p>
D<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Option<_o3a_p>
02/06/2021<_o3a_p>
02/06/2028<_o3a_p>
Common Stock<_o3a_p>
4,286<_o3a_p>
53.82<_o3a_p>
D<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Option<_o3a_p>
(2)<_o3a_p>
02/06/2029<_o3a_p>
Common Stock<_o3a_p>
5,406<_o3a_p>
68.09<_o3a_p>
D<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Option<_o3a_p>
04/17/2022<_o3a_p>
04/17/2029<_o3a_p>
Common Stock<_o3a_p>
80,000<_o3a_p>
78.94<_o3a_p>
D<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Explanation of Responses:<_o3a_p>
1. Includes 2,089 shares of restricted stock vesting on May 26, 2020, 499 restricted stock units vesting February 6, 2021, 6,546 shares of restricted stock vesting September 4, 2021, and 604 restricted stock units vesting on February 6, 2022.<_o3a_p>
2. The option vests annually in three equal installments on February 6, 2020, February 6, 2021 and February 6, 2022.<_o3a_p>
Remarks:<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
/s/ Mark D. Austin, Attorney-in-Fact<_o3a_p>
10/10/2019<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
** Signature of Reporting Person<_o3a_p>
Date<_o3a_p>
