Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CSX Corporation    CSX

CSX CORPORATION

(CSX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities Downloads: [ DOC ] [ PDF ] [ HTML ]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 09:44pm EST

SEC Form 4<_o3a_p>

FORM 4<_o3a_p>

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION<_o3a_p>

Washington, D.C. 20549<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934<_o3a_p>

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940<_o3a_p>

OMB APPROVAL<_o3a_p>

OMB Number:<_o3a_p>

3235-0287<_o3a_p>

Estimated average burden<_o3a_p>

hours per response:<_o3a_p>

0.5<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).<_o3a_p>

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*<_o3a_p>

ZILLMER JOHN J<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

(Last)<_o3a_p>

(First)<_o3a_p>

(Middle)<_o3a_p>

500 WATER STREET<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

(Street)<_o3a_p>

JACKSONVILLE<_o3a_p>

FL<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

(City)<_o3a_p>

(State)<_o3a_p>

(Zip)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol<_o3a_p>

CSX CORP [ CSX ]<_o3a_p>

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer<_o3a_p>

(Check all applicable)<_o3a_p>

X<_o3a_p>

Director<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

10% Owner<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Officer (give title below)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Other (specify below)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

02/12/2020<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)<_o3a_p>

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)<_o3a_p>

X<_o3a_p>

Form filed by One Reporting Person<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Form filed by More than One Reporting Person<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)<_o3a_p>

2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)<_o3a_p>

2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)<_o3a_p>

3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)<_o3a_p>

4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)<_o3a_p>

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4)<_o3a_p>

6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)<_o3a_p>

7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Code<_o3a_p>

V<_o3a_p>

Amount<_o3a_p>

(A) or (D)<_o3a_p>

Price<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Common Stock<_o3a_p>

02/12/2020<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

A<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

2,226(1)<_o3a_p>

A<_o3a_p>

$79.49<_o3a_p>

169,614<_o3a_p>

D<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Common Stock<_o3a_p>

02/12/2020<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

A<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

3,425(2)<_o3a_p>

A<_o3a_p>

$79.49<_o3a_p>

173,039<_o3a_p>

D<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned<_o3a_p>

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3)<_o3a_p>

2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security<_o3a_p>

3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)<_o3a_p>

3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)<_o3a_p>

4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)<_o3a_p>

5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)<_o3a_p>

6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)<_o3a_p>

7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4)<_o3a_p>

8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5)<_o3a_p>

9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4)<_o3a_p>

10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)<_o3a_p>

11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Code<_o3a_p>

V<_o3a_p>

(A)<_o3a_p>

(D)<_o3a_p>

Date Exercisable<_o3a_p>

Expiration Date<_o3a_p>

Title<_o3a_p>

Amount or Number of Shares<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Explanation of Responses:<_o3a_p>

1. Exempt payment of director's fees and/or annual retainer in the form of CSX Common Stock pursuant to the 2019 CSX Stock and Incentive Award Plan.<_o3a_p>

2. Exempt payment of non-executive chairman retainer in the form of CSX Common Stock pursuant to the 2019 CSX Stock and Incentive Award Plan.<_o3a_p>

Remarks:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

/s/ Mark D. Austin, Attorney-in-Fact<_o3a_p>

02/13/2020<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

** Signature of Reporting Person<_o3a_p>

Date<_o3a_p>

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.<_o3a_p>

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).<_o3a_p>

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).<_o3a_p>

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.<_o3a_p>

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

CSX Corporation published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 02:43:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CSX CORPORATION
09:44pSTATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL O : [ doc ] [ pdf ] [ html ]
PU
03:02pCSX : Update on Draffin, KY Derailment - 2/13/2020 p.m.
PU
02/12AN AMENDMENT TO THE SC 13G FILING DO : [ doc ] [ xls ] [ pdf ] [ html ]
PU
02/12CSX : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
02/12CSX Corp. Announces Increase to Quarterly Dividend
GL
02/12North American Rail Traffic Fell 3.8% in Week Ended Feb. 8
DJ
02/12CSX Corp. Executives to Address Citi and Barclays Investor Conferences
GL
02/05AN AMENDMENT TO THE SC 13G FILING DO : [ doc ] [ pdf ] [ html ]
PU
02/05North American Rail Traffic Rose 6.2% in Week Ended Feb. 1
DJ
02/04CSX CORPORATION : Report
CO
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 856 M
EBIT 2020 4 857 M
Net income 2020 3 170 M
Debt 2020 15 289 M
Yield 2020 1,30%
P/E ratio 2020 19,0x
P/E ratio 2021 17,2x
EV / Sales2020 6,50x
EV / Sales2021 6,28x
Capitalization 61 782 M
Chart CSX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CSX Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CSX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 77,92  $
Last Close Price 79,84  $
Spread / Highest target 12,7%
Spread / Average Target -2,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James M. Foote President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John J. Zillmer Chairman
Edmond L. Harris Executive Vice President-Operations
Kevin S. Boone Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Kathleen Brandt Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CSX CORPORATION9.85%61 811
UNION PACIFIC2.25%127 602
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY7.10%67 327
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION7.75%54 384
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED7.71%37 458
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN11.50%16 421
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group