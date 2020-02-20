Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities Downloads: [ DOC ] [ PDF ] [ HTML ]

Form filed by More than One Reporting Person<_o3a_p>

5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)<_o3a_p>

1. The options were granted pursuant to the Company's 2020-2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan.<_o3a_p>

2. The option vests in three equal installments on February 18, 2021, February 18, 2022 and February 18, 2023.<_o3a_p>

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.<_o3a_p>

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).<_o3a_p>

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).<_o3a_p>