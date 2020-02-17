CT Environmental : RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude to Mr. Yu for his contribution to the Company during the tenure of his office.
CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE
The Board further announces that with effect from 17 February 2020, Mr. He Jingyong ("Mr. He"), an independent non-executive Director, a member of the Audit Committee and a member of the nomination committee of the Company, has been appointed as the chairman of the Audit Committee. Other than his age, the biographical details of Mr. He as disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 10 April 2019 has remain unchanged.
By Order of the Board
CT Environmental Group Limited
TSUI Cham To
Chairman
Hong Kong, 17 February 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Tsui Cham To, Mr. Lu Xiao'an, Mr. Tsui Wai Kin, Mr. Wu Changbiao, Mr. Xu Huagen, Mr. Xu Juwen and Ms. Xu Liuqi, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. He Jingyong, Dr. Ng Wai Kuen and Mr. Zhang Lu Fu.