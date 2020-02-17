CT Environmental : RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CT ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP LIMITED

中 滔 環 保 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1363)

RESIGNATION OF

INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND

CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

This announcement is made by CT Environmental Group Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company hereby announces that Mr. Yu Chung Leung ("Mr. Yu") has tendered his resignation as an independent non- executive Director and the chairman of the audit committee of the Company (the "Audit Committee") with effect from 17 February 2020 due to his intention to devote more time to focus on his own business development.

Mr. Yu has confirmed that there is no disagreement with the Board and that there is no matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.