Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  CT Environmental Group Limited    1363   KYG258851156

CT ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP LIMITED

(1363)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CT Environmental : RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 07:07am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CT ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP LIMITED

中 滔 環 保 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1363)

RESIGNATION OF

INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND

CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

This announcement is made by CT Environmental Group Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company hereby announces that Mr. Yu Chung Leung ("Mr. Yu") has tendered his resignation as an independent non- executive Director and the chairman of the audit committee of the Company (the "Audit Committee") with effect from 17 February 2020 due to his intention to devote more time to focus on his own business development.

Mr. Yu has confirmed that there is no disagreement with the Board and that there is no matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

1

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude to Mr. Yu for his contribution to the Company during the tenure of his office.

CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Board further announces that with effect from 17 February 2020, Mr. He Jingyong ("Mr. He"), an independent non-executive Director, a member of the Audit Committee and a member of the nomination committee of the Company, has been appointed as the chairman of the Audit Committee. Other than his age, the biographical details of Mr. He as disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 10 April 2019 has remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

CT Environmental Group Limited

TSUI Cham To

Chairman

Hong Kong, 17 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Tsui Cham To, Mr. Lu Xiao'an, Mr. Tsui Wai Kin, Mr. Wu Changbiao, Mr. Xu Huagen, Mr. Xu Juwen and Ms. Xu Liuqi, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. He Jingyong, Dr. Ng Wai Kuen and Mr. Zhang Lu Fu.

2

Disclaimer

CT Environmental Group Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 12:06:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CT ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP LIM
07:07aCT ENVIRONMENTAL : Resignation of independent non-executive director and change ..
PU
02/11CT ENVIRONMENTAL : Appointment and resignation of executive director
PU
01/31CT ENVIRONMENTAL : Appointment of executive director
PU
2019CT ENVIRONMENTAL : Quarterly update announcement
PU
2019CT ENVIRONMENTAL : Major transaction and exempted connected transaction - dispos..
PU
2019CT ENVIRONMENTAL : Appointment and resignation of executive director
PU
2019CT ENVIRONMENTAL : Appointment of executive director
PU
2019CT ENVIRONMENTAL : Supplemental announcement in relation to additional resumptio..
PU
2019CT ENVIRONMENTAL : CTEG year net turns loss at HK$462.27 million
AQ
2018CT ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP LTD : annual earnings release
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 1 828 M
Chart CT ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CT Environmental Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CT ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,34  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lu Xiao Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Cham To Tsui Chairman
Shu Biao Xu Chief Operating Officer
Rong Zhou Huang Director-Technology, Research & Development
Ke Yin Zhao Chief Engineer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CT ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP LIMITED0.00%275
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY13.41%25 186
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT18.30%16 874
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-3.31%13 266
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES14.44%11 595
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP5.45%10 215
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group