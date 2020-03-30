Ctac N : postpones General Meeting of Shareholders to 10 June 2020

30 March 2020

's-Hertogenbosch (the Netherlands), 30 March 2020 -Business & Cloud Integrator Ctac N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: CTAC) today announces it is postponing its General Meeting of Shareholders originally scheduled for 13 May 2020 to 10 June 2020.



Ctac will publish the convocation, agenda and all other relevant documents on its website on 1 April 2020. We also refer you to the website for notifications on how the meeting will be held. To safeguard the health and safety of everyone involved, Ctac is closely monitoring the developments and recommendations of the government and the National Institute of Public Health (RIVM). Ctac therefore advises shareholders to regularly check the company website for any potential updates with respect to the meeting.