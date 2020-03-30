Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Ctac N.V.    CTAC   NL0000345577

CTAC N.V.

(CTAC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ctac N : postpones General Meeting of Shareholders to 10 June 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 10:23am EDT
30 March 2020

's-Hertogenbosch (the Netherlands), 30 March 2020 -Business & Cloud Integrator Ctac N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: CTAC) today announces it is postponing its General Meeting of Shareholders originally scheduled for 13 May 2020 to 10 June 2020.

Ctac will publish the convocation, agenda and all other relevant documents on its website on 1 April 2020. We also refer you to the website for notifications on how the meeting will be held. To safeguard the health and safety of everyone involved, Ctac is closely monitoring the developments and recommendations of the government and the National Institute of Public Health (RIVM). Ctac therefore advises shareholders to regularly check the company website for any potential updates with respect to the meeting.

Disclaimer

CTAC NV published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 14:22:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CTAC N.V.
10:23aCTAC N : postpones General Meeting of Shareholders to 10 June 2020
PU
03/24CTAC N : business update in response to COVID-19 outbreak
PU
03/06FULL-YEAR RESULTS 2019 : Ctac records slightly lower revenue and a net result of..
PU
03/03CTAC N : acquires strategic majority stake in Oliver IT
PU
2019Q3 FIGURES 2019 : Ctac records slightly higher revenue and EBITDA
PU
2019CTAC NV : Half-year results
CO
2019CTAC NV : Crossing thresholds
CO
2019CTAC NV : Admission of new securities
CO
2019CTAC NV : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional)
FA
2019CTAC : Resolutions of the General Meeting of Shareholders of Ctac N.V.
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 18,6 M
Chart CTAC N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ctac N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTAC N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,44  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henny L. J. Hilgerdenaar Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gert van de Weerdhof Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pieter-Paul Saasen Chief Financial Officer
Ed Kraaijenzank Independent Member-Supervisory Board
E. Karsten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CTAC N.V.-31.10%21
ACCENTURE-22.65%103 759
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-19.40%95 975
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-15.60%90 831
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-22.94%56 724
VMWARE, INC.-23.75%48 380
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group