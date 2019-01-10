Log in
CTD Announces Presentation at Upcoming Conference on Lysosomal Storage Diseases Jan 10, 2019, 8:00 AM EST

01/10/2019 | 08:09am EST

Annual conference offers opportunities for academic researchers and industry representatives to exchange information on novel therapeutic interventions

ALACHUA, Fla., Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTD Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: CTDH), a clinical stage biotechnology company that develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of disease with unmet medical need, today announced its presentation at the annual Brains for Brain conference held under the auspices of the European Task Force on Brain and Neurodegenerative Lysosomal Storage Diseases (LSDs). The conference brings together academic researchers and industry representatives from around the world to discuss advances in the understanding neurodegeneration in LSDs as well as prospects for treatments and cures. The conference includes sessions on mechanisms to deliver therapeutics across the blood-brain-barrier. The conference will be held in Frankfurt, Germany between January 24 - 26, 2019.

CTD's presentation entitled, 'Update on CTD's Clinical Program' will be held during the Company Presentations session. Sharon H. Hrynkow, PhD, Senior Vice President for Medical Affairs, will make the presentation on behalf of the company and co-authors:

Reena Sharma, MD, Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust, UK;
Martin Paucar-Arce, MD, Karolinska Institute, Sweden;
Orna Staretz-Chacham, MD, Soroka Medical Center, Israel;
Bryan Hurst, MPhil, Boyd Consultants;
Benny Liu, MD, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland, US; and
Caroline Hastings, MD, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland, US.

The presentation will take place:

Location: Hotel Mercure, Frankfurt Airport, Frankfurt, Germany
Date: Saturday, January 26, 10:40 am

The presentation will focus on initial pharmacokinetic data from CTD's two clinical trials for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C (NPC), both of which use CTD's proprietary formulation of hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin, Trappsol® Cyclo™, intravenously.

CTD is nearing enrollment completion for its US-based phase I trial, with sites in Oakland, CA and Morristown, NJ (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT02939547) and for its phase I/II trial with sites in the UK, Sweden and Israel (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT02912793).

Families interested in the trials may contact:

Shannon Reedy (Shannon.Reedy@hotmail.com), CTD's Family Liaison;
Jackie Imrie (jackie@jicltd.co.uk), CTD's Family Liaison;

Dr. Caroline Hastings (chastings@mail.cho.org), Principal Investigator - Oakland, CA;
Allen Hodgson (ahodgson@mail.cho.org), Oakland, CA study coordinator;

Dr. Darius Adams (darius.adams@atlantichealth.org), Principal Investigator - Morristown, NJ;
Christina Flora (christina.flora@atlantichealth.org), Morristown, NJ study coordinator; or

Dr. Reena Sharma (Reena.Sharma@srft.nhs.uk), Coordinating PI - EU/Israel trial.

About CTD Holdings:CTD Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of disease. The company's Trappsol® Cyclo™, an orphan drug designated product in the United States and Europe, is used to treat Niemann-Pick Disease Type C, a rare and fatal genetic disease, on a compassionate use basis as well as in two ongoing formal clinical trials (Clinical Trials.gov NCT02939547 and NCT02912793). Additional indications for the active ingredient in Trappsol® Cyclo™ are in development. For additional information, visit the company's website: www.ctd-holdings.com

Safe Harbor Statement:This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' about the company's current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as 'anticipates,' 'believes' and 'expects' or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from what is expressed in, or implied by, these statements. The factors which may influence the company's future performance include the company's ability to obtain additional capital to expand operations as planned, success in achieving regulatory approval for clinical protocols, enrollment of adequate numbers of patients in clinical trials, unforeseen difficulties in showing efficacy of the company's biopharmaceutical products, success in attracting additional customers and profitable contracts, and regulatory risks associated with producing pharmaceutical grade and food products. These and other risk factors are described from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the company's reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. Unless required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events.

Investor/Media Contact:Sitrick and Company

Wendy Tanaka
(424) 255-0482
wtanaka@sitrick.com

Source: CTD Holdings, Inc.

Disclaimer

CTD Holdings Inc. published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 13:08:02 UTC
