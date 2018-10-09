Log in
CTD HOLDINGS INC (CTDH)
CTD Holdings to Present at BioFlorida Conference with update on Clinical Program Using Cyclodextrins to treat diseases with Unmet Medical Needs

10/09/2018 | 06:04pm CEST

ALACHUA, Fla., Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTD Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: CTDH), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of disease with unmet needs, today announced that its Senior Vice President for Medical Affairs and Co-Chair of its Scientific Advisory Board, Dr. Sharon Hrynkow, will present an “Update on CTD Clinical Programs Utilizing Cyclodextrins to Treat Diseases with Unmet Medical Needs” at the annual BioFlorida conference to be held October 15-17, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The BioFlorida meeting brings together biotechnology leaders from across the state of Florida together with investors and other stakeholders to advance biotechnology in the state.

“We are excited to report on our progress in our clinical programs in the US and Europe to our colleagues and stakeholders in the Florida biotechnology business community,” said N. Scott Fine, CTD Chairman and CEO.

The presentation will be held during the “Spotlight on Innovation” panel:

Monday, October 15, 9:45 am
Westin Ft. Lauderdale Beach Resort
Ft Lauderdale FL

Dr. Hrynkow will present updates on CTD’s clinical program in the US, Europe and Israel utilizing CTD’s proprietary formulation of hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin, Trappsol® Cyclo™, to treat a rare and fatal genetic disease, Niemann-Pick Disease Type C (NPC), CTD supports two clinical trials in the US and Europe/Israel (NCT02939547 and NCT02912793), both using intravenous administration. In addition, Dr. Hrynkow will describe its expanded access program approved by FDA in March 2018 to provide Trappsol® Cyclo™ to a single patient with late-onset Alzheimer’s Disease, also using an intravenous administration route (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT 03624842).

About the BioFlorida Conference: (to update)
BioFlorida is the voice of Florida’s life sciences industry, representing nearly 6,000 establishments and research organizations in the biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical technology (devices and diagnostics) and bioagriculture sectors that collectively employ nearly 83,000 Floridians. Members of the BioFlorida network range from emerging and established life science companies, universities, research institutions, hospitals, medical centers, incubators, economic development agencies, investors and service providers. The 2018 BioFlorida Conference is Florida’s premier event for the life sciences community.

About CTD Holdings:
CTD Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of disease with unmet medical need. The company’s Trappsol(R) Cyclo(TM), an orphan drug designated product in the United States and Europe, is used to treat Niemann-Pick Disease Type C, a rare and fatal genetic disease, on a compassionate use basis as well as in two ongoing formal clinical trials (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT02939547 and NCT02912793). Additional indications for the active ingredient in Trappsol® Cyclo™ are in development. For additional information, visit the company’s website: www.ctd-holdings.com
                                                                                                                                            
Safe Harbor Statement:
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” about the company’s current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as “anticipates,” “believes” and “expects” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from what is expressed in, or implied by, these statements. The factors which may influence the company’s future performance include the company’s ability to obtain additional capital to expand operations as planned, success in achieving regulatory approval for clinical protocols, enrollment of adequate numbers of patients in clinical trials, unforeseen difficulties in showing efficacy of the company’s biopharmaceutical products, success in attracting additional customers and profitable contracts, and regulatory risks associated with producing pharmaceutical grade and food products. These and other risk factors are described from time to time in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the company’s reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. Unless required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events.

Investor/Media Contact: 
Sitrick and Company 

Wendy Tanaka 
(415) 369-8447 
wtanaka@sitrick.com  

Thomas Mulligan 
(212) 573-6100, Ext. 395 
tmulligan@sitrick.com 

CTD Holdings.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
