CTD HOLDINGS INC

(CTDH)
My previous session
CTD Holdings to Present at Webinar for Patients and Families on Initial Clinical Trial Data Mar 8, 2019, 8:00 AM EST

03/08/2019 | 08:16am EST

Webinar Hosted by US Non-Profit Organization Supporting Patients with Niemann-Pick Disease

ALACHUA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2019 / CTD Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: CTDH), a clinical stage biotechnology company that develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of disease with unmet medical need, today announced its participation in a webinar organized by the National Niemann-Pick Disease Foundation (NNPDF), the U.S. national advocacy organization for patients with Niemann-Pick Disease. The webinar will take place on March 13, 8 pm ET. Interested participants should register at the NNPDF website (www.nnpdf.org).

CTD was invited by NNPDF to present on its drug development program for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C (NPC) including data made public at two recent scientific and medical conferences: The European Task Force on Brain and Neurodegenerative Lysosomal Storage Disease/Brains for Brain Symposium held in Frankfurt, Germany in January 2019, and the 15th Annual WORLD Symposium held in Orlando, Florida in February 2019. During the webinar, clinicians who are leading CTD clinical trial sites in the US will share initial clinical data from CTD's Phase I US clinical trial and CTD's Phase I/II EU/Israel clinical trial. Both trials use Trappsol® Cyclo, CTD's proprietary formulation of hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin, administered intravenously in NPC patients.

Speakers and Panelists will be:

N. Scott Fine, CTD Chairman and CEO;

Sharon Hrynkow, Ph.D., CTD Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President for Medical Affairs;

Benny Liu, M.D., Co-Principal Investigator for the U.S . clinical trial, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland, and gastroenterologist, Alameda Health System, Oakland, CA;

Caroline Hastings, M.D., Co-Principal Investigator for the U.S. clinical trial, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland, Senior Clinical Advisor to the EU/Israel clinical trial, and pediatric hematologist oncologist at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland; and

Shannon Reedy, CTD Patient and Family Liaison.

Niemann-Pick Disease Type C is a rare and fatal genetic disorder characterized by cholesterol accumulation in every cell of the body. There are no approved treatments in the US and only one in the EU.

About CTD Holdings:

CTD Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of disease. The company's Trappsol®Cyclo, an orphan drug designated product in the United States and Europe, is used to treat Niemann-Pick Disease Type C, a rare and fatal genetic disease, on a compassionate use basis as well as in two ongoing formal clinical trials (Clinical Trials.gov NCT02939547 and NCT02912793). Additional indications for the active ingredient in Trappsol® Cyclo are in development. For additional information, visit the company's website: www.ctd-holdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains ''forward-looking statements'' about the company's current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as ''anticipates,'' ''believes'' and ''expects'' or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from what is expressed in, or implied by, these statements. The factors which may influence the company's future performance include the company's ability to obtain additional capital to expand operations as planned, success in achieving regulatory approval for clinical protocols, enrollment of adequate numbers of patients in clinical trials, unforeseen difficulties in showing efficacy of the company's biopharmaceutical products, success in attracting additional customers and profitable contracts, and regulatory risks associated with producing pharmaceutical grade and food products. These and other risk factors are described from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the company's reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. Unless required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events.

Investor/Media Contact:

Sitrick and Company
Wendy Tanaka
(415) 369-8447
wtanaka@sitrick.com

SOURCE: CTD Holdings, Inc.

Disclaimer

CTD Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 13:14:04 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Nathan Scott Fine Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey L. Tate Chief Operating Officer, Director & CSO
Charles E. Rick Strattan Director
Markus Walter Sieger Lead Independent Director
F. Patrick Ostronic Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CTD HOLDINGS INC-16.25%0
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.12%368 152
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.11.63%233 293
PFIZER-4.10%229 789
NOVARTIS7.59%229 526
MERCK AND COMPANY5.29%207 659
