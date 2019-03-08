CTD Holdings to Present at Webinar for Patients and Families on Initial Clinical Trial Data Mar 8, 2019, 8:00 AM EST

Webinar Hosted by US Non-Profit Organization Supporting Patients with Niemann-Pick Disease

ALACHUA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2019 / CTD Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: CTDH), a clinical stage biotechnology company that develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of disease with unmet medical need, today announced its participation in a webinar organized by the National Niemann-Pick Disease Foundation (NNPDF), the U.S. national advocacy organization for patients with Niemann-Pick Disease. The webinar will take place on March 13, 8 pm ET. Interested participants should register at the NNPDF website (www.nnpdf.org).

CTD was invited by NNPDF to present on its drug development program for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C (NPC) including data made public at two recent scientific and medical conferences: The European Task Force on Brain and Neurodegenerative Lysosomal Storage Disease/Brains for Brain Symposium held in Frankfurt, Germany in January 2019, and the 15th Annual WORLD Symposium held in Orlando, Florida in February 2019. During the webinar, clinicians who are leading CTD clinical trial sites in the US will share initial clinical data from CTD's Phase I US clinical trial and CTD's Phase I/II EU/Israel clinical trial. Both trials use Trappsol® Cyclo™, CTD's proprietary formulation of hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin, administered intravenously in NPC patients.

Speakers and Panelists will be:

N. Scott Fine, CTD Chairman and CEO;

Sharon Hrynkow, Ph.D., CTD Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President for Medical Affairs;

Benny Liu, M.D., Co-Principal Investigator for the U.S . clinical trial, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland, and gastroenterologist, Alameda Health System, Oakland, CA;

Caroline Hastings, M.D., Co-Principal Investigator for the U.S. clinical trial, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland, Senior Clinical Advisor to the EU/Israel clinical trial, and pediatric hematologist oncologist at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland; and

Shannon Reedy, CTD Patient and Family Liaison.

Niemann-Pick Disease Type C is a rare and fatal genetic disorder characterized by cholesterol accumulation in every cell of the body. There are no approved treatments in the US and only one in the EU.

About CTD Holdings:

CTD Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of disease. The company's Trappsol®Cyclo™, an orphan drug designated product in the United States and Europe, is used to treat Niemann-Pick Disease Type C, a rare and fatal genetic disease, on a compassionate use basis as well as in two ongoing formal clinical trials (Clinical Trials.gov NCT02939547 and NCT02912793). Additional indications for the active ingredient in Trappsol® Cyclo™ are in development. For additional information, visit the company's website: www.ctd-holdings.com.

