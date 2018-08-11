Log in
CTM MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC.
IDW Entertainment President David Ozer to Leave Position to Pursue Independent Production

08/11/2018 | 01:01am CEST

STAMFORD, Conn. and SAN DIEGO, Aug. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kerry McCluggage, CEO of IDW Media Holdings, announced today that David Ozer, President of IDW Entertainment, will be leaving the Company to become an independent producer.

IDW Entertainment was launched in 2013, and Ozer and his team have been responsible for building the division and successfully delivering three seasons of the critically-acclaimed Wynonna Earp and securing deals with Netflix to produce Locke and Key and V-Wars.  IDW Entertainment also has a strong roster of projects in active development, with properties based on their deep and growing library of comic books and graphic novels, as well as properties created by their many friends in the writer/producer community.

“David has been with IDW Entertainment from the beginning and, along with his team, helped build IDW Entertainment into a thriving independent production company and we wish him well in his future endeavors,” said McCluggage.  “We look forward to building on the solid foundation of our entertainment division by developing and delivering even more quality productions to the television and film markets.”

“This was a difficult decision to make, as I am extremely proud of what we have achieved with IDW Entertainment, but also incredibly excited by the opportunities in the independent producing market today,” commented Ozer. 

About IDW Media Holdings
IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: IDWM) is an integrated media company, which includes the award-winning IDW Publishing, IDW Games, IDW Entertainment, Top Shelf Productions, the San Diego Comic Art Gallery, and CTM Media Group Inc. CTM Media Group Inc. is one of North America's largest distributors of tourism information. Distributing over 100 million brochures last year, CTM's comprehensive visitor out of home marketing network includes over 14,000 brochure information displays and over 400 award-winning touch screen kiosks.

MEDIA CONTACT:            
THREE.SIXTY MARKETING & COMMUNICATIONS
Michelle Orsi/Carol Holdsworth
310.418.6430 or 805.252.1848
michelle@360-comm.com; carol@360-comm.com

 


© GlobeNewswire 2018
