Ctrip Group participates in ITB Berlin 2019

This year, Lynn Qu, Chief Product Officer for Ctrip’s international brand Trip.com, shared the on-going journey of Ctrip’s globalization. In a presentation followed by a panel discussion, Lynn discussed the recent successful growth of Trip.com, especially in the Asia Pacific region.

In a session titled “China’s Power and Global Ambitions” Lynn described how the 20 years of Ctrip has helped aid the success of Trip.com.

“One of the keys to successful globalization is staying humble. Don’t automatically think what has worked in one region will work in another. At Trip.com we work towards finding a balance between leveraging economies of scale and also making sure that our products are well localized in the different markets. Our goal is to make travel easier and safer for all our customers.”

Since the rebranding in late 2017, Trip.com has expanded to 19 different languages covering 23 different markets. Continuously striving to provide quality customer service, Trip.com opened three additional international customer service centers providing 24/7 services catering to customer needs.

With over 300 million registered members, Ctrip Group is committed to applying advanced technology to enrich travel experiences. By utilizing AI (Artificial Intelligence) and big data, Ctrip provides travelers with more precise and tailor-made services while also contributing to the optimal allocation of travel resources.

“As the world’s largest travel trade show, ITB Berlin offers an excellent opportunity to get connected with various current and potential partners. It is a platform for exchanging ideas, discussing travel trends and new technologies,” Lynn added. Following last year, Ctrip Group is located in Hall 9, Stand 108.

