Ctrip.com International    CTRP

CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL

(CTRP)
My previous session
Ctrip Group participates in ITB Berlin 2019

03/06/2019 | 06:28pm EST

BERLIN, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ctrip Group, China’s largest OTA (Online Travel Agency), welcomes the travel industry to ITB Berlin, the world’s largest tourism trade fair. Sponsoring ITB Berlin for the second consecutive year, Ctrip recognizes ITB Berlin as an opportunity to share insights of Chinese travellers and also understand different consumers from across the globe. 

Lynn Qu
Chief Product Officer, Trip.com


Trip.com ITB Berlin
Trip.com ITB Berlin


This year, Lynn Qu, Chief Product Officer for Ctrip’s international brand Trip.com, shared the on-going journey of Ctrip’s globalization. In a presentation followed by a panel discussion, Lynn discussed the recent successful growth of Trip.com, especially in the Asia Pacific region.

In a session titled “China’s Power and Global Ambitions” Lynn described how the 20 years of Ctrip has helped aid the success of Trip.com.

“One of the keys to successful globalization is staying humble. Don’t automatically think what has worked in one region will work in another. At Trip.com we work towards finding a balance between leveraging economies of scale and also making sure that our products are well localized in the different markets. Our goal is to make travel easier and safer for all our customers.”

Since the rebranding in late 2017, Trip.com has expanded to 19 different languages covering 23 different markets. Continuously striving to provide quality customer service, Trip.com opened three additional international customer service centers providing 24/7 services catering to customer needs.

With over 300 million registered members, Ctrip Group is committed to applying advanced technology to enrich travel experiences. By utilizing AI (Artificial Intelligence) and big data, Ctrip provides travelers with more precise and tailor-made services while also contributing to the optimal allocation of travel resources. 

“As the world’s largest travel trade show, ITB Berlin offers an excellent opportunity to get connected with various current and potential partners. It is a platform for exchanging ideas, discussing travel trends and new technologies,” Lynn added. Following last year, Ctrip Group is located in Hall 9, Stand 108.

About Ctrip.com International, Ltd.
Ctrip.com International, Ltd. is a leading travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management in China. It is the largest online consolidator of accommodations and transportation tickets in China in terms of transaction volume. Ctrip enables business and leisure travelers to make informed and cost-effective bookings by aggregating comprehensive travel related information and offering its services through an advanced transaction and service platform consisting of its mobile apps, Internet websites and centralized, toll-free, 24-hour customer service center. Ctrip also helps customers’ book vacation packages and guided tours. In addition, through its corporate travel management services, Ctrip helps corporate clients effectively manage their travel requirements. Since its inception in 1999, Ctrip has experienced substantial growth and become one of the best-known travel brands in China.

About Trip.com
Trip.com provides one-stop travel booking services in 19 languages covering 23 markets through its website and mobile app platforms. Trip.com is a part of the Ctrip Group, a NASDAQ listed company since 2003 (NASDAQ: CTRP) with over 30,000 employees and over 300 million registered members, making it one of the leading online travel agencies in the world.

Trip.com offers an extensive hotel network with more than 1.2 million hotels in 200 countries and regions. With a far-reaching flight network with over 2 million individual flight routes connecting more than 5,000 cities around the globe, Trip.com provides an exclusive platform to fulfill the needs of today’s travellers. Trip.com customers can also experience 24/7 customer services to help ensure seamless travel.
www.trip.com

For further information, please contact:
Ctrip PR pr@ctrip.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d6467c7-4a65-45f2-8a6b-19fab8cd407f

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d6ab0e86-f9eb-4faf-ab0a-1fbfcc922fec

ctrip logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
