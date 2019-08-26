Log in
Ctrip and Aichi Prefecture sign agreement to promote inbound tourism

08/26/2019 | 07:25am EDT

NAGOYA, Japan, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ctrip.com International, Ltd. Asia’s largest and the world’s second largest online travel agency, signed an agreement with Aichi prefecture to cooperate in promoting inbound tourism to the region.

Ctrip so far has signed five agreements with local governments and organizations, including the Osaka Convention & Tourism Bureau and Hokkaido Tourism Organization. Japan has been a popular destination for Chinese tourists in recent years, with the total number exceeding 8 million in 2018, which represents an increase by 13.9% from the previous year.

Aichi prefecture, located in the Chubu region of central Japan, benefits from its location as it can be conveniently reached by Shinkansen as well as by plane, with the Chubu Centrair International Airport connecting the region with various international destinations beyond Asia. The agreement ensures Ctrip’s support in promoting the region to Chinese and other international tourists, while Ctrip will benefit from a range of new and unique destinations and activities to cater to a growing number of sophisticated and experienced customers. The signing ceremony, which was held on August 26th in Nagoya city, was attended by the Governor of Aichi prefecture, Mr. Hideaki Ohmura, Ctrip’s Chief Marketing Officer Mr. Bo Sun and Mr. Junda Su, GM of Ctrip Group Japan.

“Chinese tourists made up about 55% off all international tourists to the region last year which makes China a very important market for us. We know that the majority is booking everything from plane tickets to hotels via online platforms, so we decided to consult Ctrip, China’s biggest OTA,” explained Mr. Hideaki Ohmura after the ceremony. Ctrip’s Mr. Bo Sun mentioned, “Aichi has no shortage of interesting sightseeing spots, but to date has not been one of the most well-known destinations among Chinese tourists. I am certain that this agreement will help to put Aichi on the map for international visitors.”

About Ctrip.com International, Ltd.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. is a leading travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management in China. It is the largest online consolidator of accommodations and transportation tickets in China in terms of transaction volume. Ctrip enables business and leisure travelers to make informed and cost-effective bookings by aggregating comprehensive travel related information and offering its services through an advanced transaction and service platform consisting of its mobile apps, Internet websites and centralized, toll-free, 24-hour customer service center. Ctrip also helps customers book vacation packages and guided tours. In addition, through its corporate travel management services, Ctrip helps corporate clients effectively manage their travel requirements. Since its inception in 1999, Ctrip has experienced substantial growth and become one of the best-known travel brands in China.

For further information, please contact:

International PR
Ctrip.com International, ltd.
Tel: (+86) 21 3406 4880 ext 196455
Email: Pr@ctrip.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cbe0e864-1d81-4166-8125-6d66c04a0b7b 

Primary Logo

Photo

Ctrip’s CMO Bo Sun (right), Governor of Aichi Prefecture Hideaki Ohmura (middle) and Junda Su, GM of Ctrip Group Japan attend the signing ceremony.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
EPS Revisions
