Ctrip and KLM Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement

10/17/2018 | 04:02am CEST

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte formalizes Ctrip and KLM cooperation to further develop China-Europe flight routes

Photo 1
Jane Sun, CEO of Ctrip and Pieter Elbers, President and CEO of KLM


Photo 2
Chinese Premier Li Ke Qiang and Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte overseeing the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement between Ctrip and KLM


AMSTERDAM, Netherlands, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Jane Sun, CEO of Ctrip.com International (Ctrip) and Pieter Elbers, President and CEO of KLM, oversaw the signing of a strategic partnership agreement between Ctrip and KLM. The agreement represents one of the most significant outcomes of the Netherlands-China Trade and Economic Forum, and a milestone for cooperation in the civil aviation industry under the framework of the 2018 EU-China Tourism Year.

Founded in 1919, KLM is the oldest airline in the world operating under its original name. Air France-KLM Group, its parent company, is one of the most important airlines operating flight routes between China and Europe. Pieter Elbers, President and CEO of KLM, said, "With so many complementary areas across our businesses and supply chains, the partnership with Ctrip has the potential to help us realize significant innovations in areas including customer service, data operations, flight route development, and product marketing. This will help to solidify and grow The Netherlands’ position as the ‘Gateway to Europe’ for Chinese travelers and enterprises.”

As an important partner of KLM in the Chinese market, Ctrip will deepen its cooperation with KLM under the framework of the agreement. Leveraging its large base of mid and high-end business customers, Ctrip is committed to helping foreign airlines develop innovative membership service systems, and to providing passengers with more abundant and distinctive travel products.

Xiong Xing, Ctrip’s CTO and CEO of Air Ticketing Business Unit, said, "KLM has rich and long-standing experience in operating flight routes, and Ctrip has great advantages in technology and customer service. With so many complementary areas across our businesses and supply chains, the cooperation announced today has the potential to help the global travel industry realize significant innovations in areas including customer service, data operations, flight route development, and product marketing."

Along with the continuous expansion of its global footprint, Ctrip’s international air ticketing business has maintained solid growth momentum, increasing 40% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2018. Trip.com, Ctrip Group’s independent international travel brand, also recorded triple-digit growth in air ticket bookings for seven consecutive quarters. The direct booking business of Ctrip’s online travel search platform SkyScanner has seen rapid growth, with an approximately 600% increase in revenue for the second quarter of 2018 as synergies with Ctrip have become increasingly apparent.

With 2018 officially designated as “EU-China Tourism Year”, the cooperation between China and Europe in the civil aviation industry has further deepened, with several new flight routes recently beginning operation.

Ctrip’s new travel trend report shows that Europe is increasingly a popular destination for Chinese tourists. In 2017, the number of Chinese outbound tourists to Europe ranked second among all continents, increasing 26.3% compared with 2016. Average travel spending per person also increased by 36% year-on-year.

Netherlands is known as the “Gateway to Europe” and is China's third largest trading partner in the EU. China is also regarded as the most important market in Asia by major European airlines.

CEO of Ctrip Jane Sun said, “With the great opportunities presented by the EU-China Tourism Year, Ctrip will help more Chinese tourists travel to Europe, broadening horizons and benefiting business partners in the region. We hope Chinese tourists can become a bridge promoting trade cooperation, cultural exchange and people-to-people diplomacy between China and Europe.”

About Ctrip.com International, Ltd.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. is a leading travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management in China. It is the largest online consolidator of accommodations and transportation tickets in China in terms of transaction volume. Ctrip enables business and leisure travellers to make informed and cost-effective bookings by aggregating comprehensive travel related information and offering its services through an advanced transaction and service platform consisting of its mobile apps, Internet websites and centralized, toll-free, 24-hour customer service center. Ctrip also helps customers book vacation packages and guided tours. In addition, through its corporate travel management services, Ctrip helps corporate clients effectively manage their travel requirements. Since its inception in 1999, Ctrip has experienced substantial growth and become one of the best-known travel brands in China.

For further information, please contact:

International PR
Ctrip.com International, ltd.
Tel: (+86) 21 3406 4880 ext 196455
Email: Pr@ctrip.com

Two photos accompanying this announcement are available at

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d1a8e43-ac42-4a9c-b622-d0cc6ab948b8

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d9b7647-a621-4e22-b89c-d38929c2b99c

ctrip logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
