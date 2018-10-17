Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ctrip.com International    CTRP

CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL (CTRP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ctrip and Trip.com Make Four Commitments at Illegal Wildlife Trade London Conference 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 05:08am CEST

SHANGHAI, China, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the largest online travel agent in Asia and the second largest in the world, Ctrip along with Trip.com, an independent OTA brand offering comprehensive travel services to millions of members worldwide, attended the Illegal Wildlife Trade London Conference 2018 at the UK government’s invitation and spoke in panel discussions on the relationship between tourism and the illegal wildlife trade. At the Conference, Ctrip and Trip.com pledged that it would use its mobile applications, websites, offline stores and other resources to increase public awareness of issues relating to the illegal wildlife trade.

Photo
Jane Sun, CEO of Ctrip Group, signed the WTTC Declaration of Illegal Wildlife Trade in April 2018


On the afternoon of October 11, a representative from Ctrip Group spoke at the panel “Tourism’s role in dealing the Issue of Illegal Wildlife Trade” alongside Gloria Guevara, CEO of World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC); Jim Sano, Vice President of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF); and a representative of the Nepal government. Addressing the major role that tourism, both the demand and supply sides, is playing in fighting illegal wildlife trade, Ctrip and Trip.com made four commitments:

1.  Ctrip and Trip.com will use their mobile applications, websites and offline stores to increase public awareness of the illegal wildlife trade issue among its more than 300 million users around the world;

2.  Ctrip and Trip.com will fully support the work of the WTTC and the WWF, as agreed at the London conference, and distribute the WTTC Declaration of Illegal Wildlife Trade in China;

3.  Ctrip and Trip.com will develop new ecotourism tours and encourage Chinese tourists to engage in ecotourism;

4.  In cooperation with environmental organizations, Ctrip and Trip.com will launch a campaign to discourage and dissuade its vendors and clients from products related to the illegal wildlife trade.

“Fighting Illegal Wildlife Trade” is a key project of the UK Government to protect wildlife in 2018, and the Chinese government is also working to raise awareness of the significance of wildlife protection. Ctrip and Trip.com are committed to promoting ecological protection via tourism.

Jane Sun, the CEO of the Ctrip Group, signed the WWTC Buenos Aires Declaration on Illegal Wildlife Trade in April 2018, and assumed her post in the advisory committee alongside WWF, Hyatt and Emirates, among others. The declaration is aimed at encouraging tourism-related organizations to play a key role in combatting the illegal wildlife trade.

The 2018 Illegal Wildlife Trade Conference in London is hosted by the Foreign & Commonwealth Office, Department for International Development and Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, together with royal support. The conference brings together stakeholders from business, environment NGO’s and academia to discuss solutions to the illegal wildlife trade issue.

Since the London Declaration on the Illegal Wildlife Trade was announced in 2014, tremendous progress has been made. However, with a recent resurgence in the illegal wildlife trade, the 2018 Conference aims to restate how determined and confident the national governments are to fight the illegal wildlife trade around the world.

About Ctrip.com International, Ltd.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. is a leading travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management in China. It is the largest online consolidator of accommodations and transportation tickets in China in terms of transaction volume. Ctrip enables business and leisure travellers to make informed and cost-effective bookings by aggregating comprehensive travel related information and offering its services through an advanced transaction and service platform consisting of its mobile apps, Internet websites and centralized, toll-free, 24-hour customer service center. Ctrip also helps customers book vacation packages and guided tours. In addition, through its corporate travel management services, Ctrip helps corporate clients effectively manage their travel requirements. Since its inception in 1999, Ctrip has experienced substantial growth and become one of the best-known travel brands in China.

About Trip.com      

Trip.com provides one-stop travel booking services in 14 languages through our website and mobile app. We are a part of the Ctrip Group, a NASDAQ listed company since 2003 with over 30,000 employees and over 300 million members, making it one of the leading online travel agencies in the world. With more than 1.2 million hotels in 200 countries and regions, we've built an extensive hotel network to give our customers a fantastic choice of accommodation. Our far-reaching flight network has over 2 million individual flight routes connecting more than 5,000 cities around the globe. When you combine this with our 24/7 English customer service and various other travel products, you can trust us to take care of your next trip.
Visit Us: https://www.trip.com

For further information, please contact:

International PR
Ctrip.com International, ltd.
Tel: (+86) 21 3406 4880 ext 196455
Email: Pr@ctrip.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a6f0a6ca-064d-4289-8741-79692422284c

ctrip logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL
05:08aCtrip and Trip.com Make Four Commitments at Illegal Wildlife Trade London Con..
GL
04:02aCtrip and KLM Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement
GL
10/11Ctrip Partners with 30K to Bring Frequent Flyer Benefits to Chinese Users
GL
10/10JACK MA : China Airbnb rival Xiaozhu.com raises nearly $300 million from Jack Ma..
RE
10/09Ctrip Launches 2018 October National Day Holiday Travel Report
GL
09/26CTRIP COM INTERNATIONAL : iClick collaborates with Ctrip to connect retailers wi..
BU
09/18CTRIP COM INTERNATIONAL : A bite of India
AQ
09/17As its trading debut looms, China's Meituan locked in battle of super-apps
RE
09/10CTRIP COM INTERNATIONAL : UNDP, CICETE and CTA Launches Safe and Responsible Tra..
AQ
09/06Trip.com Launches Emergency Response Plan Following Hokkaido Earthquake
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/04BOOKING HOLDINGS : Best Metrics In OTA Sector But Fairly Priced 
09/27Booking Holdings Is Probably The Best Stock In The Whole OTA Sector 
09/22POTENTIAL MULTIBAGGERS : Weibo, The Twitter Of China 
09/20ARCO PLATFORM IPO : Expensive At 6.45x Forward Sales 
09/14Ctrip Is Thrown Out With The Bathwater 
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 31 100 M
EBIT 2018 5 180 M
Net income 2018 4 014 M
Finance 2018 8 309 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 38,37
P/E ratio 2019 35,79
EV / Sales 2018 4,42x
EV / Sales 2019 3,40x
Capitalization 146 B
Chart CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Ctrip.com International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 331  CNY
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jane Jie Sun Chief Executive Officer & Director
Min Fan Vice Chairman & President
Jian Zhang Liang Executive Chairman
Maohua Sun Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Xiao Fan Wang Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL-17.98%21 036
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC4.23%85 790
CHINA INT'L TRAVEL SERVICE CORP46.35%17 904
EXPEDIA GROUP INC-1.02%17 719
TRIPADVISOR30.59%6 238
FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LTD13.81%3 624
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.