Ctrip and UNDP Co-launch ‘Travel for Good Alliance' to Beat Air Pollution

SHANGHAI, China, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ctrip (Nasdaq: CTRP), the largest online travel agency in Asia, and The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), China International Center for Economic and Technical Exchanges (CICETE) and China Tourism Academy (CTA) jointly established the ‘Travel for Good Alliance’ on the World Environment Day 2019. To reflect the 48th World Environment Day’s theme of Beat Air Pollution, the parties jointly launched the “Travel More, Impact Less” initiative.



‘Travel for Good Alliance’ hopes to bring partners in the travel industry together to explore sustainable tourism benefiting society, culture and the environment. “Travel More, Impact Less” originated from a simple concept that travel should be beneficial to travelers, destination ecosystems, and local residents. Different from traditional industrial associations, the formation of the alliance aims to connect individuals and enterprises to share useful travel experiences and practical tools. Events hosted by the alliance will also be open to the public. Currently, 21 leading travel companies including Air China, Sichuan Airlines, Accor Group, Rezen Group, Taierzhuang Ancient Town and Wuyishan Scenic Area together with environmental organizations and media partners such as The Nature Conservancy TNC, NetEase News and Voyage have joined the alliance to promote sustainable tourism.

On the same day, Ctrip and UNDP launched the first online campaign ‘Tips on #Travel More Impact Less#’ on Weibo, a social platform in China, to crowdsource solutions from business partners and Weibo users to build sustainable tourism. The best ideas will be selected and shared with more audiences on the United Nations’ platforms.

A total of 5.54 billion domestic trips were made by Chinese in 2018, up 10.8% from the previous year. Meanwhile, Chinese made nearly 150 million outbound trips in 2018, 14.7% increase from the previous year. As demonstrated by UNDP, on the one hand, this shows that Chinese people lead better lives and increasingly have the resources to travel. However, on the other hand, travel at this scale has the potential to lead to serious environmental and social challenges. Therefore, UNDP hopes to bring the message of “Travel More Impact Less” to travelers and companies and work together to enhance public awareness of environmental protection and come up with innovative solutions.

As a leading travel company, Ctrip will promote the alliance and continue to take efforts to set up a responsible travel platform to support sustainable development of the ecosystem and economy of those travel destinations.

Ctrip has been implementing sustainable travel initiatives over the past several years. In 2018, Ctrip and UNDP jointly announced the launch of the ‘Safe and Responsible Travel Initiative’ in Beijing to highlight sustainable travel and reduce the waste of disposable hotel products. In May 2019, Ctrip and the World Wide Fund for Nature China (WWF China) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the goal of raising public awareness of biodiversity and creating environmental-friendly travel products.

About Ctrip.com International, Ltd.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. is a leading provider of online travel and related services, including accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, package tour and in-destination services, corporate travel management, and other travel related services. It enables business and leisure travelers to make informed and cost-effective bookings by aggregating comprehensive travel related information and offering its services through an advanced transaction and service platform consisting of its mobile apps, Internet websites and centralized, toll-free, 24-hour customer service center. The family of travel brands mainly includes: Ctrip, the largest online travel agency in terms of gross merchandise value and the best-known travel brand in China; Qunar, a leading online travel agency in China; Trip.com, an online travel agency for global consumers; and Skyscanner, a leading global travel search site. Since its inception in 1999, Ctrip Group has experienced substantial growth and become one of the largest travel service providers in the world.

