Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ctrip.com International    CTRP

CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL

(CTRP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ctrip com International : Filed 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 06:01am EDT

SHANGHAI, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTRP), a leading travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management ("Ctrip" or the "Company"), today announced that the Company has filed its annual report on Form 20-F that includes its audited financial statements for three years ended December 31, 2018 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 15, 2019. The annual report is available on the Company's website at ir.ctrip.com. Holders of the Company's securities may request a copy of the Company's annual report free of charge according to the instructions provided on the Company's website.

About Ctrip.com International, Ltd.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. is a leading provider of online travel and related services, including accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, package tour and in-destination services, corporate travel management, and other travel related services. It enables business and leisure travelers to make informed and cost-effective bookings by aggregating comprehensive travel related information and offering its services through an advanced transaction and service platform consisting of its mobile apps, Internet websites and centralized, toll-free, 24-hour customer service center. The family of travel brands mainly includes: Ctrip, the largest online travel agency in terms of gross merchandise value and best-known travel brand in China; Qunar, a leading online travel agency in China; Trip.com, an online travel agency for global consumers; and Skyscanner, a leading global travel search site. Since its inception in 1999, Ctrip Group has experienced substantial growth and become one of the largest travel service providers in the world.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations 
Ctrip.com International, Ltd.
Tel: (+86) 21 3406 4880 ext 12229
Email: iremail@ctrip.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ctrip-filed-2018-annual-report-on-form-20-f-300813677.html

SOURCE Ctrip.com International, Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL
06:25aCTRIP COM INTERNATIONAL : Report of foreign issuer rules 13a-16 and 15d-16 of th..
PU
06:01aCTRIP COM INTERNATIONAL : Filed 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F
PR
03/15CTRIP COM INTERNATIONAL : Registration of securities of foreign private issuers ..
PU
03/14Ctrip signs China-focused Distribution Agreement with Millennium Hotels and R..
GL
03/08CTRIP COM INTERNATIONAL : CEO Jane Sun Says Tax Exemption Would Encourage Enterp..
AQ
03/06Ctrip Group participates in ITB Berlin 2019
GL
03/04CTRIP COM INTERNATIONAL : Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2018..
PR
02/28Ctrip CEO Visits Middle East Refugee Centers to Seek Further Commitments
GL
02/19CTRIP COM INTERNATIONAL : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial ..
AQ
02/18CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL, LTD. : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Fina..
PR
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.