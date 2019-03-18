Ctrip com International : Filed 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F

SHANGHAI, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTRP), a leading travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management ("Ctrip" or the "Company"), today announced that the Company has filed its annual report on Form 20-F that includes its audited financial statements for three years ended December 31, 2018 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 15, 2019. The annual report is available on the Company's website at ir.ctrip.com . Holders of the Company's securities may request a copy of the Company's annual report free of charge according to the instructions provided on the Company's website.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. is a leading provider of online travel and related services, including accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, package tour and in-destination services, corporate travel management, and other travel related services. It enables business and leisure travelers to make informed and cost-effective bookings by aggregating comprehensive travel related information and offering its services through an advanced transaction and service platform consisting of its mobile apps, Internet websites and centralized, toll-free, 24-hour customer service center. The family of travel brands mainly includes: Ctrip, the largest online travel agency in terms of gross merchandise value and best-known travel brand in China; Qunar, a leading online travel agency in China; Trip.com, an online travel agency for global consumers; and Skyscanner, a leading global travel search site. Since its inception in 1999, Ctrip Group has experienced substantial growth and become one of the largest travel service providers in the world.

