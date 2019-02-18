Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ctrip.com International    CTRP

CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL

(CTRP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on March 4, 2019 U.S. Time

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 05:01am EST

SHANGHAI, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTRP), a leading travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management in China, will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2018 results on Monday, March 4, 2019, U.S. Time, after the market closes.

Ctrip's management team will host a conference call at 7:00PM U.S. Eastern Time on March 4, 2019 (or 8:00AM on March 5, 2019 in the Shanghai/Hong Kong Time) following the announcement.

The conference call will be available on Webcast live and replay at: http://ir.ctrip.com. The call will be archived for twelve months at this website.

Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

US:

+1-855-8219-305 or +1-240-254-3156

Hong Kong:

+852- 3077-3569

China:

800-820-8527 or 400-612-6501

International:

+65-6653-5870

Passcode:

84822993#

For pre-registration, please click
http://event.onlineseminarsolutions.com/wcc/r/1941807-1/6B706C2E6814E3161EFA225A356815B8

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until March 11, 2019. The dial-in details for the replay:

International dial-in number:

+65-6653-5846

Passcode:

515097714#

About Ctrip.com International, Ltd.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. is a leading travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. It is the largest online consolidator of accommodations and transportation tickets in China in terms of transaction volume. Ctrip enables business and leisure travellers to make informed and cost-effective bookings by aggregating comprehensive travel related information and offering its services through an advanced transaction and service platform consisting of its mobile apps, Internet websites and centralized, toll-free, 24-hour customer service center. Ctrip also helps customers book vacation packages and guided tours. In addition, through its corporate travel management services, Ctrip helps corporate clients effectively manage their travel requirements. Since its inception in 1999, Ctrip has experienced substantial growth and become one of the best-known travel brands in China.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Ctrip.com International, Ltd.
Tel: (+86) 21 3406 4880 X 12229
Email: iremail@ctrip.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ctripcom-international-ltd-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2018-financial-results-on-march-4-2019-us-time-300797143.html

SOURCE Ctrip.com International, Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL
05:01aCTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL, LTD. : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Fina..
PR
02/04Ctrip and Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts Globally Introduce More Tailored Trav..
AQ
01/24Ctrip CEO Jane Sun Discuses Globalization 4.0 At Davos
GL
01/21JAMES LIANG REVEALS CTRIP'S NEW YEAR : to be the largest, the strongest and the ..
GL
2018CTRIP COM INTERNATIONAL : MerPerle Hon Tam Resort Awarded “Best Resort Hot..
AQ
2018Ctrip tripped up by trade standoff
AQ
2018Ctrip tripped up by trade standoff
AQ
2018China's Largest Online Travel Agency Ctrip Lays Solid Foundation for Global E..
GL
2018CTRIP COM INTERNATIONAL : Good things come to those who volunteer
AQ
2018Ctrip Group's Oasis Lab and Plug and Play Forge Strategic Partnership
GL
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.