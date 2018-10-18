Log in
News Summary

Radisson Hotel Group partners with Ctrip to drive growth in China and abroad

10/18/2018 | 03:01am CEST

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on an already-successful relationship, Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTRP) is proud to announce a strategic global partnership agreement with Radisson Hotel Group. This collaboration brings together the largest online travel company in the Asia Pacific region and one of the largest hotel groups in the world.

Through the agreement, the two companies will work to expand the global distribution of Radisson Hotel Group’s premium properties – giving travelers a wider choice of destination and hotel.

Ctrip will play a key role in supporting Radisson Hotel Group’s growth in China – a key focus market for the group and its brand portfolio. Going further, the partnership will also see Ctrip work with Radisson Hotel Group to develop China as a source market for its properties and destinations around the world – increasing the number of outbound Chinese guests visiting its range of more than 1,100 hotels in operation.

The agreement is a huge step forward for both companies, allowing Chinese travelers greater access to Radisson Hotel Group’s high-quality portfolio of hotels than ever before.

“We are delighted to have signed this agreement and look forward to our collaboration with Ctrip,” said Eric De Neef, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, Radisson Hotel Group. “Ctrip is a powerful partner supporting our reach expansion in China and the entire Asia-Pacific region. At the same time, we will be able to jointly bring more Chinese travelers to our EMEA and US properties and to further strengthen Radisson Hotel Group’s upcoming ‘Welcome China’ value proposition for our guests.”

“We’re very excited to be deepening our collaboration with Radisson Hotel Group, one of the world’s largest premium hospitality groups,” said to Ray Chen, CEO of Ctrip Accommodation Business Unit. “With our influential industry-leading position in China, our huge consumer base of more than 300m travelers and AI-driven insights into Chinese consumer behavior, we’re perfectly positioned to help Radisson Hotel Group expand its reach both at home and abroad.”

About Ctrip.com International, Ltd.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. is a leading travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management in China. It is the largest online consolidator of accommodations and transportation tickets in China in terms of transaction volume. Ctrip enables business and leisure travellers to make informed and cost-effective bookings by aggregating comprehensive travel related information and offering its services through an advanced transaction and service platform consisting of its mobile apps, Internet websites and centralized, toll-free, 24-hour customer service center. Ctrip also helps customers book vacation packages and guided tours. In addition, through its corporate travel management services, Ctrip helps corporate clients effectively manage their travel requirements. Since its inception in 1999, Ctrip has experienced substantial growth and become one of the best-known travel brands in China.

About Radisson Hotel Group

Radisson Hotel Group™ is one of the world's largest hotel groups with eight distinctive hotel brands, more than 1,400 hotels in operation and under development around the world. Radisson Hotel Group portfolio includes Radisson Collection™, Radisson Blu®, Radisson®, Radisson RED®, Park Plaza®, Park Inn® by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites® by Radisson and prizeotel.
Radisson Rewards™ is a global rewards program that delivers unique and personalized ways to create memorable moments that matter to our guests. Radisson Rewards offer exceptional loyalty benefits for our guests, meeting planners, travel agents and business partners.
Radisson Meetings place people at the heart of the process and treat every meeting or event as more than just a date on the calendar. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional and Memorable, whilst delivering on the brilliant basics and our signature Yes I Can! service spirit.
More than 95,000 global team members work for the Radisson Hotel Group and at the hotels licensed to operate in its systems.
For more information, visit:
www.radissonhotelgroup.com/media
www.radissonhospitalityab.com/media/news-releases
Or connect with us on:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/radisson-hotel-group/
Instagram (Employees): https://www.instagram.com/radissonmoments/
Instagram (Hotels): https://www.instagram.com/radissonhotels/
Twitter (Corporate): https://twitter.com/radissongroup
Twitter (Hotels): https://twitter.com/radissonhotels
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/radissonhotels
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/radissonhotelgroup

For further information, please contact:

International PR
Ctrip.com International, ltd.
Tel: (+86) 21 3406 4880 ext 196455
Email: Pr@ctrip.com

PR & Reputation Management
Radisson Hotel Group
Lucie Cardona,
Director Corporate Communications,
Lucie.cardona@radissonhotels.com

ctrip logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
