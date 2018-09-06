Trip.com Launches Emergency Response Plan Following Hokkaido Earthquake

SHANGHAI, China, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A magnitude 6.7 earthquake quake struck Hokkaido on Thursday, September 6 at 3:08am. Trip.com, an independent international brand and part of the Ctrip Group, the largest online travel agent in Asia and the second largest in the world, immediately launched an emergency response plan to provide assistance to travelers who have made bookings in Hokkaido through both the Trip.com and Ctrip platforms. Trip.com is the world’s first international online travel company to provide emergency respond services for travelers.



From flights to hotels to travel bookings, customer service and more, all departments within Trip.com and Ctrip are working together to ensure efficiency in the response efforts. Guided by the principle of “Safety First” for all our travelers, the situation in the earthquake zone is being closely monitored.

In terms of flights, Trip.com and Ctrip are liaising with airports and airlines to provide timely and correct flight information for passengers traveling to and from Hokkaido, and will assist our customers to coordinate any changes to their flights. Travelers are able to check all flight information through the Trip.com app or by calling Trip.com’s Global Customer Care number at +86 21 3210 4669.

Trip.com’s staff have already been in touch with Trip.com customers in Hokkaido to ensure hotel guarantees and that flight tickets processed are dealt with in accordance with the airline policy. More than 700 check-ins for hotels were made from 5th to the 6th of September with flights to and from Sapporo during the 6th of September to the 12th of September totaling more than 700.

Customers using Trip.com’s overseas car rental services are able to reschedule their bookings or opt for a refund free of charge from 6th of September to 13th of September.

Trip.com’s International SOS Service handles requests made by our customers and is available 24 hours a day. Covering 180 destinations worldwide even the North and South Pole, the success rate for solving problems for our customers using this service is at 94%. Whether it was the Indonesia volcano eruption or the Las Vegas shooting, such mechanisms are put in place to ensure safety for our customers.

