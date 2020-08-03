CTS : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020(Based on Japanese GAAP)
08/03/2020 | 02:33am EDT
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
July 31, 2020
Company name:
CTS Co., Ltd.
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
4345
URL
http://www.cts-h.co.jp
Representative:
Representative Director and President
Taizo Yokoshima
Inquiries:
Operating Officer Accounting & Finance
Makio Kitahara
TEL 0268-26-3700
Manager
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
August 12, 2020
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020 (from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Three months ended June 30, 2020
2,260
5.6
438
18.9
413
13.9
275
12.4
Three months ended June 30, 2019
2,139
8.8
368
18.8
362
20.4
245
20.4
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended June 30, 2020
6.47
-
Three months ended June 30, 2019
5.75
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of June 30, 2020
11,629
7,858
67.6
As of March 31, 2020
11,720
7,842
66.9
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2020
-
6.00
-
6.20
12.20
Year ending March 31, 2021
-
Year ending March 31, 2021 (Forecast)
6.00
-
6.70
12.70
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Six months ending
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
4,500
0.5
820
0.5
760
(5.3)
530
(3.9)
12.42
September 30, 2020
Full year
9,600
4.7
1,920
3.6
1,790
(1.6)
1,230
(1.4)
28.82
1
4. Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2020 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
No
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2020
43,400,000
shares
As of March 31, 2020
43,400,000
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of June 30, 2020
720,845
shares
As of March 31, 2020
720,845
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Three months ended June 30, 2020
42,679,155
shares
Three months ended June 30, 2019
42,679,155
shares
2
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
5,536
5,374
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
1,630
1,550
Inventories
427
498
Other
233
327
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(6)
(5)
Total current assets
7,822
7,745
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Leased assets, net
1,883
1,870
Other, net
1,486
1,480
Total property, plant and equipment
3,370
3,350
Intangible assets
52
67
Investments and other assets
Other
476
466
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(1)
(1)
Total investments and other assets
475
465
Total non-current assets
3,898
3,883
Total assets
11,720
11,629
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
464
510
Income taxes payable
361
62
Other
1,660
1,775
Total current liabilities
2,487
2,348
Non-current liabilities
Lease obligations
1,216
1,231
Other
173
190
Total non-current liabilities
1,390
1,422
Total liabilities
3,878
3,770
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
425
425
Capital surplus
2,399
2,399
Retained earnings
5,457
5,468
Treasury shares
(460)
(460)
Total shareholders' equity
7,821
7,833
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
20
25
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
20
25
Total net assets
7,842
7,858
Total liabilities and net assets
11,720
11,629
3
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Net sales
2,139
2,260
Cost of sales
1,214
1,243
Gross profit
925
1,016
Selling, general and administrative expenses
556
578
Operating profit
368
438
Non-operating income
Dividend income
1
0
Rental income from land and buildings
0
0
Other
1
0
Total non-operating income
2
2
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
8
9
Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method
-
17
Total non-operating expenses
8
27
Ordinary profit
362
413
Profit before income taxes
362
413
Income taxes - current
108
126
Income taxes - deferred
8
10
Total income taxes
117
137
Profit
245
275
Profit attributable to owners of parent
245
275
4
Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Profit
245
275
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
2
4
Total other comprehensive income
2
4
Comprehensive income
248
280
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
248
280
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling
-
-
interests
5
