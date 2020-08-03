Log in
CTS Co., Ltd.    4345

CTS CO., LTD.

(4345)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

CTS : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020(Based on Japanese GAAP)

08/03/2020 | 02:33am EDT

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

July 31, 2020

Company name:

CTS Co., Ltd.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

4345

URL http://www.cts-h.co.jp

Representative:

Representative Director and President

Taizo Yokoshima

Inquiries:

Operating Officer Accounting & Finance

Makio Kitahara

TEL 0268-26-3700

Manager

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

August 12, 2020

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020 (from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Three months ended June 30, 2020

2,260

5.6

438

18.9

413

13.9

275

12.4

Three months ended June 30, 2019

2,139

8.8

368

18.8

362

20.4

245

20.4

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Three months ended June 30, 2020

6.47

-

Three months ended June 30, 2019

5.75

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of June 30, 2020

11,629

7,858

67.6

As of March 31, 2020

11,720

7,842

66.9

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2020

-

6.00

-

6.20

12.20

Year ending March 31, 2021

-

Year ending March 31, 2021 (Forecast)

6.00

-

6.70

12.70

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Six months ending

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

4,500

0.5

820

0.5

760

(5.3)

530

(3.9)

12.42

September 30, 2020

Full year

9,600

4.7

1,920

3.6

1,790

(1.6)

1,230

(1.4)

28.82

1

4. Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2020 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
  2. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

No

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

No

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2020

43,400,000

shares

As of March 31, 2020

43,400,000

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of June 30, 2020

720,845

shares

As of March 31, 2020

720,845

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Three months ended June 30, 2020

42,679,155

shares

Three months ended June 30, 2019

42,679,155

shares

2

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

5,536

5,374

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

1,630

1,550

Inventories

427

498

Other

233

327

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(6)

(5)

Total current assets

7,822

7,745

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Leased assets, net

1,883

1,870

Other, net

1,486

1,480

Total property, plant and equipment

3,370

3,350

Intangible assets

52

67

Investments and other assets

Other

476

466

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1)

(1)

Total investments and other assets

475

465

Total non-current assets

3,898

3,883

Total assets

11,720

11,629

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

464

510

Income taxes payable

361

62

Other

1,660

1,775

Total current liabilities

2,487

2,348

Non-current liabilities

Lease obligations

1,216

1,231

Other

173

190

Total non-current liabilities

1,390

1,422

Total liabilities

3,878

3,770

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

425

425

Capital surplus

2,399

2,399

Retained earnings

5,457

5,468

Treasury shares

(460)

(460)

Total shareholders' equity

7,821

7,833

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

20

25

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

20

25

Total net assets

7,842

7,858

Total liabilities and net assets

11,720

11,629

3

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Net sales

2,139

2,260

Cost of sales

1,214

1,243

Gross profit

925

1,016

Selling, general and administrative expenses

556

578

Operating profit

368

438

Non-operating income

Dividend income

1

0

Rental income from land and buildings

0

0

Other

1

0

Total non-operating income

2

2

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

8

9

Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method

-

17

Total non-operating expenses

8

27

Ordinary profit

362

413

Profit before income taxes

362

413

Income taxes - current

108

126

Income taxes - deferred

8

10

Total income taxes

117

137

Profit

245

275

Profit attributable to owners of parent

245

275

4

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Profit

245

275

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

2

4

Total other comprehensive income

2

4

Comprehensive income

248

280

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

248

280

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling

-

-

interests

5

Disclaimer

CTS Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 06:32:08 UTC
Financials
Sales 2021 9 900 M 93,5 M 93,5 M
Net income 2021 1 335 M 12,6 M 12,6 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,1x
Yield 2021 1,68%
Capitalization 32 223 M 305 M 304 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,25x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,02x
Nbr of Employees 251
Free-Float 57,9%
Chart CTS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
CTS Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 990,00 JPY
Last Close Price 755,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 31,1%
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Taizo Yokoshima President & Representative Director
Makio Kitahara Executive Officer, Manager-Accounting & Finance
Akihiko Kishimoto Independent Outside Director
Hideki Akiyama Director, Executive Officer & Manager-Tokai Sales
Kazutomo Kanai Director & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CTS CO., LTD.-2.83%305
FISERV, INC.-13.70%66 808
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-2.49%53 247
CINTAS CORPORATION12.19%31 243
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.78.75%28 259
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.15.63%22 212
