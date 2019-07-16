Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CTS Corporation    CTS

CTS CORPORATION

(CTS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CTS : Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 04:05pm EDT
CTS Corporation Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call
July 16, 2019

Lisle, Ill. - CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) will release earnings for the second quarter at approximately 8:00 a.m. (EDT) on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

A conference call to discuss second quarter results with management is scheduled for Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (EDT). The dial-in number for the U.S. is 800-309-1256 (720-543-0314, if calling from outside the U.S.). The passcode is 092198.

There will be a replay of the conference call from 2:00 p.m. (EST) on Thursday, July 25, 2019 through 2:00 p.m. (EDT) on Thursday, August 8, 2019. The telephone number for the replay is 888-203-1112 (719-457-0820, if calling from outside the U.S.). The replay passcode is 9390168.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available and can be accessed directly from the Investors section of the website of CTS Corporation at www.ctscorp.com.

About CTS
CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.

Contact
Ashish Agrawal
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

CTS Corporation
4925 Indiana Avenue
Lisle, IL 60532
USA

Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8800
E-mail: ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com

Disclaimer

CTS Corporation published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 20:04:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CTS CORPORATION
04:05pCTS : Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Ca..
PU
02:41pCTS Corporation Announces Dates for Second Quarter Earnings Release and Confe..
GL
07/01CTS : Releases New VR Series Panel Potentiometers
AQ
06/28CTS : Releases New VR Series Panel Potentiometers
PU
06/20CTS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/03CTS : at IMS in Boston June 3rd - 6th
AQ
05/31CTS : at IMS in Boston June 3rd – 6th
PU
05/24CTS : to Present at Baird's Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference
AQ
05/23CTS : to Present at Baird's Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
AQ
05/17CTS CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 470 M
EBIT 2019 81,2 M
Net income 2019 51,6 M
Finance 2019 96,9 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 18,2x
P/E ratio 2020 15,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,75x
EV / Sales2020 1,54x
Capitalization 920 M
Chart CTS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CTS Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 32,50  $
Last Close Price 28,00  $
Spread / Highest target 21,4%
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kieran M. Osullivan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ashish Agrawal Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Roger Merel Head-Technical & Product Manager
Robert A. Profusek Lead Independent Director
Patricia K. Vincent-Collawn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CTS CORPORATION6.60%891
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%34 937
AMPHENOL CORPORATION22.25%28 947
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%15 183
IPG PHOTONICS24.17%7 343
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC-4.18%6 608
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About