CTS CORPORATION (CTS)

CTS CORPORATION (CTS)
10/16 10:02:00 pm
30.73 USD   +2.19%
CTS : Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2018

10/16/2018 | 08:08pm EDT

Lisle, Ill. -CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) will release earnings for the third quarter 2018 at approximately 8:00 a.m. (EDT) on Thursday, October 25, 2018.

A conference call to discuss third quarter results with management is scheduled for Thursday, October 25, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. (EDT). The dial-in number for the U.S. is 866-519-2796 (323-794-2095, if calling from outside the U.S.). The passcode is 785028.

There will be a replay of the conference call from 2:00 p.m. (EDT) on Thursday, October 25, 2018 through 2:00 p.m. (EDT) on Thursday, November 8, 2018. The telephone number for the replay is 888-203-1112 (719-457-0820, if calling from outside the U.S.). The replay passcode is 8989573.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available and can be accessed directly from the Investors section of the website of CTS Corporation at www.ctscorp.com.

About CTS
CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.

Contact
Ashish Agrawal
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

CTS Corporation
4925 Indiana Avenue
Lisle, IL 60532
USA

Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8800
E-mail: ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com

Disclaimer

CTS Corporation published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 00:07:06 UTC
