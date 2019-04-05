Log in
CTS : Announces New Automotive and Industrial Grade Clock Oscillators

04/05/2019 | 05:23pm EDT

Automotive and Industrial Grade Clock Oscillators

Lisle, IL - CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) announces two new clock oscillator families designed for automotive, industrial and commercial military/aerospace applications requiring wide operating temperature ranges. CA Series devices are manufactured on TS16949 certified production lines, AEC-Q200 qualified, PPAP compliant and operate over standard automotive temperature range -40°C to +125°C. CHT Series products share the same design matrix with CA Series and geared towards industrial and commercial military/aerospace applications with operating temperature range requirements of -55°C to +125°C.

The new product families are available in an array of compact hermetically sealed ceramic SMD package sizes. Each model within a series delivers a CMOS output, 15pf load drive capability, typical rise and fall time of 5ns and standard Pin 1 output enable/disable function. Frequency stabilities span as low as ±25ppm over -40°C/+85°C range, to ±100ppm over -55°C/+105°C for CA Series and ±100ppm over -55°C/+125°C for CHT Series.

The new range of automotive grade clock oscillators joins CTS' existing lineup of automotive grade quartz crystal products. New family platforms are also suitable to support a wide array of market segments; covering telecommunication infrastructure, networking, server applications, test and measurement, medical diagnostic equipment and much more; by delivering excellent phase jitter performance and extended temperature ranges for fan-less applications.

Standard product features, common market applications and new family platforms are summarized below. Please refer to individual data sheets on our website to view more performance characteristics.

Product Features

  • TS16949 Certified
  • AEC-Q200 Qualified
  • PPAP Compliant
  • HCMOS Output
  • Fundamental or 3rd Overtone Crystal
  • Low Phase Jitter Performance
  • +1.8V, +2.5V or +3.3V Operation
  • Output Enable Standard
  • Tape and Reel Packaging
  • Small Ceramic Surface Mount Packages
    • - 2.0mmx1.6mm - 2.5mmx2.0mm - 3.2mmx2.5mm
      - 5.0mmx3.2mm - 7.0mmx5.0mm
  • Common Frequencies Available [Model Dependent]

- 12.00MHz
- 27.00MHz

- 20.00MHz
- 40.00MHz

- 24.00MHz- 48.00MHz

- 25.00MHz
- 50.00MHz

- 26.00MHz
- 125.00MHz

[Consult data sheets and contact factory for availability of frequencies not listed.]

Market Applications

  • Automotive Electronics
  • Mobile Multimedia
  • Infotainment
  • Audio/Video Systems
  • Industrial IoT [IIoT]
  • M2M Communication
  • Industrial Controls
  • Wireless Communication
  • Medical Electronics
  • Commercial Military/Aerospace
  • Energy Industry
  • Test and Measurement

Product Summary

Selector Guide

MODEL

PACKAGE SIZE
[mm]

OUTPUT
LOGIC

FREQUENCY
[MHz]

PHASE JITTER
[fs Typ]

STABILITY

SUPPLY
VOLTAGE

TEMPERATURE
RANGE

CA20

CA25

CA32

CA50

CA70

2.0 x 1.6

2.5 x 2.0

3.2 x 2.5

5.0 x 3.2

7.0 x 5.0

HCMOS

1.25 - 156.25

500

±25ppm

±30ppm

±50ppm

±100ppm

±150ppm

1.8V

2.5V

3.3V

-40°C to +85°C

-40°C to +105°C

-40°C to +125°C

-40°C to +150°C

-55°C to +105°C

CHT25

CHT32

CHT50

CHT70

2.5 x 2.0

3.2 x 2.5

5.0 x 3.2

7.0 x 5.0

HCMOS

1.25 - 156.25

500

±100ppm

±150ppm

1.8V

2.5V

3.3V

-55°C to +105°C

-55°C to +125°C

http://www.ctscorp.com/connect_product_line/clock-oscillators/

Sales Contact
Production volume and samples are available now. For more information call +1-800-982-5737 (North America), +65-6481-1466 (Asia) or +1-508-435-6831 (all other regions), E-mail: frequencysales@ctscorp.com, see our website for more information as well as to contact a CTS Sales Representative or one of CTS's many distribution partners.

About CTS
CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move.
The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia. CTS provides solutions to OEMs in the aerospace, communications, defense, industrial, information technology, medical, and transportation markets.

For more information on CTS Corporation, please visit www.ctscorp.com.

Disclaimer

CTS Corporation published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 21:22:04 UTC
