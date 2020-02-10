Log in
CTS Corporation    CTS

CTS CORPORATION

(CTS)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/10 03:57:30 pm
28.985 USD   -1.18%
03:28pCTS : Announces Nomination of Ye Jane Li for Election to its Board of Directors
02/06CTS CORPORATION : Declares a Dividend
02/06CTS : Releases New Series 287 Rotary Potentiometer
CTS : Announces Nomination of Ye Jane Li for Election to its Board of Directors

02/10/2020 | 03:28pm EST
CTS Corporation Announces Nomination of Ye Jane Li for Election to its Board of Directors
February 10, 2020

Lisle, Ill. - CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) today announced that Ye Jane Li has been nominated for election to the company's board of directors at its annual meeting of shareholders scheduled for May 14, 2020.

Ms. Li is a Strategic Advisor to Diversis Capital, a private equity firm, where she focuses on multiple technology investments. Ms. Li comes to CTS with over 20 years of experience in the high-tech industry, delivering a successful track record in general management, strategy development, M&A, and extensive global leadership, including Asian markets.

Ms. Li's previous executive leadership roles include chief operating officer of Huawei Enterprise US from 2012 to 2015 and general manager of North America of Huawei Symantec Technologies from 2010 to 2012. Prior to that, Ms. Li also served as executive vice president & general manager of Fujitsu Compound Semiconductor Inc. and Eudyna Devices Inc.

Ms. Li holds Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Science degrees in telecommunications and electronic engineering from Zhejiang University in China and a master's degree in communications and development from Ohio University. She currently serves as a director on the board of Knowles Corporation, where she is a member of its audit and governance & nominating committees and on the board of Semtech Corporation, where she is a member of the compensation committee.

CTS Chairman and CEO, Kieran O'Sullivan, stated, 'CTS is pleased that Jane Li has agreed to join our board. Her executive-level experience in high-tech companies in several market segments CTS serves, and her background in Asian markets, will be valuable as CTS continues to focus on end-market diversification and products that sense, connect and move.'

Upon election, Ms. Li will join CTS' nominating & governance and technology & transactions committees.

About CTS

CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.

Contact
Ashish Agrawal
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

CTS Corporation
4925 Indiana Avenue
Lisle, IL 60532
USA

Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8800
E-mail: ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com

Disclaimer

CTS Corporation published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 20:27:09 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 463 M
EBIT 2020 64,5 M
Net income 2020 47,7 M
Finance 2020 96,6 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 20,2x
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,86x
EV / Sales2021 1,69x
Capitalization 956 M
Chart CTS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CTS Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 32,33  $
Last Close Price 29,33  $
Spread / Highest target 12,5%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kieran M. Osullivan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ashish Agrawal Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Roger Merel Head-Technical & Product Manager
Robert A. Profusek Lead Independent Director
Patricia K. Vincent-Collawn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CTS CORPORATION-2.27%994
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%37 950
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%34 815
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-4.50%30 204
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%12 673
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC.-14.87%8 620
