CTS CORPORATION (CTS)
CTS Corporation Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

01/25/2019 | 06:08pm EST

LISLE, Ill., Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) will release earnings for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 at approximately 8:00 a.m. (EST) on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. 

A conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2018 results with management is scheduled for Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (EST).  The dial-in number for the U.S. is 855-719-5008 (334-323-0517, if calling from outside the U.S.).  The passcode is 670352.    

There will be a replay of the conference call from 2:00 p.m. (EST) on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 through 2:00 p.m. (EST) on Tuesday, February 19, 2019.  The telephone number for the replay is 888-203-1112 (719-457-0820, if calling from outside the U.S.).  The replay passcode is 6970679.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available and can be accessed directly from the Investors section of the website of CTS Corporation at www.ctscorp.com.

About CTS
CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.

Contact
Ashish Agrawal
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

CTS Corporation
4925 Indiana Avenue
Lisle, IL 60532
USA

Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8800
E-mail: ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com

 

CTS_logo_rgb.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 468 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Finance 2018 59,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 22,17
P/E ratio 2019 17,68
EV / Sales 2018 1,85x
EV / Sales 2019 1,70x
Capitalization 924 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 31,0 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kieran M. Osullivan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ashish Agrawal Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Roger Merel Head-Technical & Product Manager
Robert A. Profusek Lead Independent Director
Patricia K. Vincent-Collawn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CTS CORPORATION7.92%924
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.0.36%28 928
TE CONNECTIVITY4.14%26 714
IPG PHOTONICS15.25%6 972
CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%5 619
FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.14.60%5 111
