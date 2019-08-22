Log in
CTS Corporation

CTS CORPORATION

(CTS)
CTS Corporation Declares a Dividend

08/22/2019 | 04:53pm EDT

LISLE, Ill., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) declared a cash dividend of $0.04 per share, payable November 1, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 27, 2019.

About CTS
CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com

Contact
Ashish Agrawal
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

CTS Corporation
4925 Indiana Avenue
Lisle, IL 60532
USA

Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8800
Email:  ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
CTS CORPORATION10.78%955
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%32 469
AMPHENOL CORPORATION7.06%26 223
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%18 876
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION9.67%6 610
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC-14.96%5 950
