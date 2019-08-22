CTS Corporation Declares a Dividend

LISLE, Ill., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) declared a cash dividend of $0.04 per share, payable November 1, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 27, 2019.
