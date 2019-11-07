Log in
CTS Corporation Declares a Dividend

0
11/07/2019 | 01:46pm EST

LISLE, Ill., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) declared a cash dividend of $0.04 per share, payable January 31, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 27, 2019.

About CTS

CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com

Contact
Ashish Agrawal
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

CTS Corporation
4925 Indiana Avenue
Lisle, IL 60532
USA

Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8800
Email:  ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 464 M
EBIT 2019 63,5 M
Net income 2019 38,0 M
Finance 2019 45,6 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 23,3x
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,78x
EV / Sales2020 1,69x
Capitalization 871 M
Chart CTS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CTS Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 32,33  $
Last Close Price 26,72  $
Spread / Highest target 23,5%
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kieran M. Osullivan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ashish Agrawal Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Roger Merel Head-Technical & Product Manager
Robert A. Profusek Lead Independent Director
Patricia K. Vincent-Collawn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CTS CORPORATION3.21%871
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%41 217
AMPHENOL CORPORATION28.87%30 506
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%26 169
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC.15.62%8 117
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION31.11%7 883
