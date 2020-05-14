Log in
CTS : Declares a Divided

05/14/2020
CTS Corporation Declares a Divided
May 14, 2020

Lisle, Ill. - The Board of Directors of CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) declared a cash dividend of $0.04 per share, payable July 24, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 19, 2020.

About CTS

CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.

Contact
Ashish Agrawal
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

CTS Corporation
4925 Indiana Avenue
Lisle, IL 60532
USA

Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8800
E-mail: ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com

Disclaimer

CTS Corporation published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 00:44:00 UTC
