CTS CORPORATION (CTS)
  Report  
CTS : Low Jitter PLL VCXOs and Clock Oscillators

08/16/2018 | 10:46pm CEST

Lisle, IL - CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) announces three new models added to its family of high frequency low jitter voltage controlled crystal oscillators [VCXO]. Model 356, Model 358 and Model 334 employ advanced phased-locked loop [PLL] design techniques coupled with a low cost, low frequency fundamental mode quartz crystal that can synthesize a very high frequency output. Typical phase jitter performance of 600fs can be achieved throughout the entire frequency range. All three models are available with singled-ended HCMOS or differential LVPECL and LVDS outputs; stability options of ±25, ±30 and ±50ppm and +2.5V or +3.3V operation.

The new VCXO line-up is complementary to a group of clock oscillators in the CTS product portfolio that incorporate the same advanced PLL design format. The clock series includes Model 656, Model 654 and newly added Model 634. All VCXO and clock models are factory programmable that are geared for engineering development activities, by offering a quick turn lead-time for developed frequencies and can simplify the process to generate uncommon frequencies.

The new models are suitable to support a wide array of market segments; covering telecommunication infrastructure, networking, server applications, test and measurement, medical diagnostic equipment and much more; by delivering good phase jitter performance and a high level of frequency stability.

Standard product features, common market applications and new series platforms are summarized below. Please refer to individual data sheets on our website to view more performance characteristics.

Product Features:

  • Advanced PLL Design w/ Low Fundamental Crystal
  • Low Phase Jitter Performance
  • External Voltage Control Pin
  • Small Ceramic Surface Mount Packages
    • - 7.0mmx5.0mm - 5.0mmx3.2mm - 3.2mmx2.5mm
  • +2.5V or +3.3V Operation
  • Output Enable Standard
  • Tape and Reel Packaging
  • Output Types Available
  • Common Frequencies Available [Output and Package Dependent]
- 25.00MHz
- 27.00MHz
- 50.00MHz
- 74.25MHz
- 77.76MHz
- 100.00MHz 		- 106.25MHz
- 122.88MHz
- 125.00MHz
- 148.351648MHz
- 148.50MHz
- 153.60MHz 		- 155.52MHz
- 156.25MHz
- 156.253906MHz
- 160.00MHz
- 161.1328MHz
- 184.32MHz 		- 200.00MHz
- 204.80MHz
- 250.00MHz
- 312.50MHz
- 322.265625MHz
- 349.40MHz 		- 400.00MHz
- 622.08MHz
- 644.53125MHz
- 669.3265MHz
- 693.4830MHz
- 983.04MHz

Contact factory for availability of frequencies not listed.

Market Applications Include:

  • Broadcast Video Systems
  • Storage Area Networking
  • Broadband Access
  • Phase-Locked Loop
  • Networking Equipment
  • Ethernet/GbE/SyncE
  • Fiber Channel
  • Test and Measurement
VCXO Selector Guide
MODEL PACKAGE SIZE

[mm]

OUTPUT

LOGIC

FREQUENCY

[MHz]

PHASE JITTER

[fs Typ]

TOTAL

STABILITY

SUPPLY

VOLTAGE

TEMPERATURE

RANGE

334C

358C

356C

3.2 x 2.5

5.0 x 3.2

7.0 x 5.0

HCMOS 10 - 250 600 ±25ppm
±30ppm
±50ppm 		2.5V

3.3V

-20°C to 70°C
-40°C to 85°C
334P/L

358P/L

356P/L

3.2 x 2.5

5.0 x 3.2

7.0 x 5.0

LVPECL

LVDS

10 - 800 500 ±25ppm
±30ppm
±50ppm 		2.5V

3.3V

-20°C to 70°C
-40°C to 85°C

https://www.ctscorp.com/connect_product_line/vcxo/

Clock Selector Guide
MODEL PACKAGE SIZE

[mm]

OUTPUT

LOGIC

FREQUENCY

[MHz]

PHASE JITTER

[fs Typ]

TOTAL

STABILITY

SUPPLY

VOLTAGE

TEMPERATURE

RANGE

634C

654C

656C

3.2 x 2.5

5.0 x 3.2

7.0 x 5.0

HCMOS 10 - 250 600 ±20ppm
±25ppm±30ppm
±50ppm 		2.5V

3.3V

-20°C to 70°C
-40°C to 85°C
634P/L

654P/L

656P/L

3.2 x 2.5

5.0 x 3.2

7.0 x 5.0

LVPECL

LVDS

10 - 800

10 - 800

10 - 1000

500 ±20ppm

±30ppm
±25ppm
±50ppm

2.5V

3.3V

-20°C to 70°C
-40°C to 85°C

http://www.ctscorp.com/connect_product_line/clock-oscillators/

Sales Contact
Production volume and samples are available now. For more information call +1-800-982-5737 (North America), +65-6481-1466 (Asia) or +1-508-435-6831 (all other regions), E-mail: frequencysales@ctscorp.com, see our website for more information as well as to contact a CTS Sales Representative or one of CTS's many distribution partners.

About CTS
CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia. CTS provides solutions to OEMs in the aerospace, communications, defense, industrial, information technology, medical, and transportation markets.

For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.

Contacts

Technical:

John Metzler

Application Engineer

CTS Corporation

4925 Indiana Ave

Lisle, IL 60532

USA

E-mail: john.metzler@ctscorp.com

Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8828

Media Relations:

Dinah A. Fabela

Marketing Communications Manager

CTS Corporation

4925 Indiana Ave

Lisle, IL 60532

USA

E-mail: MediaRelations@ctscorp.com

Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8865

Disclaimer

CTS Corporation published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 20:45:01 UTC
