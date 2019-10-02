CTS : New TCXO Models Designed for Small Cell Base Stations to Support 5G Architecture

New TCXO Models Designed for Small Cell Base Stations to Support 5G Architecture October 2, 2019 Download pdf

Lisle, IL - CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) announces the release of two new miniature precision TCXO models, 535 and 536, providing a frequency reference with low noise, high stability performance attributes targeted for the evolving 5G New Radio [NR] standard and chipset solutions for small cells and remote radio head applications that will support 5G architecture. The 535 and 536 have been designed to achieve low noise performance at high transmission frequency while remaining energy efficient.

'With the exponential increase in connected devices through the expansion of the IoT coupled with the development of 5G mobile network infrastructures, CTS has developed the 535 and 536 to support our customers in achieving the highest performance,' said Ronen Cohen, senior product manager. '5G network infrastructures promise added capacity, faster data rates and vast improvements in reduced latency. Our new TCXO models will enable applications to operate on the 5G architecture.'

The new CTS models provide a low noise frequency reference signal, tight stability options down to ±0.1ppm, an operating temperature range from -40°C to +105°C that supports outdoor deployment and a choice between Clipped Sine or HCMOS outputs. Optional Voltage Control for frequency tuning and Output Enable function are also available. Standard product features, common market applications and new platforms are summarized below. Please refer to individual data sheets on our website to see more performance characteristics.

Product Features

Clipped Sine or HCMOS Output

Overall Frequency Stability ±4.6ppm

Stability Options - ±0.10ppm to ±0.50ppm

Temperature Range to -40°C to +105°C

Voltage Control Option for Frequency Tuning Analog Temperature Compensation Engine

Fundamental Crystal Designs

Optional Enable Function Available

Small Ceramic Surface Mount Package

Tape and Reel Packaging

Common Frequencies Available

- 10.000MHz

- 12.800MHz

- 13.000MHz

- 19.200MHz - 20.000MHz

- 24.576MHz

- 25.000MHz

- 26.000MHz - 30.720MHz

- 32.000MHz

- 38.880MHz

- 40.000MHz - 50.000MHz

- 54.000MHz

[Consult datasheet and contact factory for availability of frequencies not listed.]



Applications Include:

5G, 4G, LTE

Femtocells, RRU, BBU

Military Radio [Manpack]

Inflight Entertainment Autonomous Technologies

Synchronous Ethernet

IP Networking

Medical Imaging Stratum 3

IEEE 1588 Timing

Wireless Communication

Test and Measurement

Product Summary

MODEL PACKAGE SIZE [mm] OUTPUT

LOGIC FREQUENCY

[MHz] TEMPERATURE

STABILITY TEMPERATURE

RANGE SUPPLY

VOLTAGE PHASE JITTER

[fs Typ] 535 5.0 x 3.2 Clipped Sine 10 - 54 ±0.10ppm

±0.28ppm

±0.50ppm -10°C to +70°C

-40°C to +85°C

-40°C to +105°C +3.3V 536 5.0 x 3.2 HCMOS 10 - 54 ±0.10ppm

±0.28ppm

±0.50ppm -10°C to +70°C

-40°C to +85°C

-40°C to +105°C +3.3V

TCXO Product Line

Sales Contact

Production volume and samples are available now. For more information call +1-800-982-5737 (North America), +65-6481-1466 (Asia) or +1-508-435-6831 (all other regions), E-mail: frequencysales@ctscorp.com, see our website for more information as well as to contact a CTS Sales Representative or one of CTS's many distribution partners.

About CTS

CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia. CTS provides solutions to OEMs in the aerospace, communications, defense, industrial, information technology, medical, and transportation markets.

For more information on CTS Corporation, please visit www.ctscorp.com.

Technical Contact

John Metzler

Application Engineer

E-mail: john.metzler@ctscorp.com

Tel: +1 (630) 577-8828

Lisle, IL 60532

USA Media Relations Contact

Jacqueline Morris

Marketing Communications Manager

E-mail: mediarelations@ctscorp.com

Tel: +1 (630) 577-8865

Lisle, IL 60532

USA

