CTS : at IMS in Boston June 3rd – 6th

05/31/2019 | 08:54pm EDT
CTS at IMS in Boston June 3rd - 6th
May 31, 2019

CTS Corporation will be at the International Microwave Symposium (IMS) in Boston MA from June 3rd - 6th. CTS is a leading provider in frequency control products as well as radio frequency products. You can find us at booth 312 in the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center (MCCA).

CTS was the first company to commercialize quartz crystals (1932) for use in electronics and has a long history of providing low jitter low phase noise in frequency control products. We offer a large assortment of standard industry form-factors in addition to custom solutions from our very own platforms to meet your specific needs. Our frequency control products are used in a wide range of applications, such as wireless infrastructure, wireline networking, high speed Ethernet & optical transmission, avionics & military systems, oil & gas exploration, and test & measurement. To learn more about our products contact Ronen Cohen.

For years CTS has developed a unique intellectual property based on monoblock ceramic filter technology. We hold over 70 patents covering ceramic materials and monoblock filter designs. This rich design and manufacturing history of RF ceramic filters puts CTS's ceramic filter offerings in the front line; low insertion loss & ripple, high attenuation, rejection and isolation. These filters are the smallest size for specified performances with the highest Q-factor, the highest power handling, and the sharpest transition slope. As the inventor of ClearPlex®, CTS has developed a filter that is better than our own previous Monoblock designs. With almost double the Q-factor of the monoblock ceramic filter; this new durable filter is a fit for a range of applications. Applications may include wireless infrastructure (DAS, Small Cells, RRH, repeaters, and Macro base stations) as well as customer-premises equipment, specialized mobile user equipment, intelligent vehicles, military, public safety, satellite systems, and space applications. Contact Roger Merel for more information.

Both CTS product lines have been newly optimized for the critical performance demands of 5G systems. Come to the booth to learn about the details of those innovations. CTS will be showcasing innovative technologies as well as holding meetings to demonstrate how we can best suit your needs. If you would like to book a meeting, contact Ronen Cohen at Ronen.Cohen@ctscorp.com or Roger Merel at Roger.Merel@ctscorp.com. They will gladly find time in the schedule to meet!

If you would like more information on our products follow the links below!

https://www.ctscorp.com/products/frequency-control-products/

https://www.ctscorp.com/products/rf-filters/

https://www.ctscorp.com/

Contact

Ronen Cohen

Sr. Product Manager - Precision Timing & RF devices
Telephone: +1-630-577-8819
Email: Ronen.Cohen@ctscorp.com
CTS Corporation
4925 Indiana Avenue
Lisle, IL 60532
USA

Roger Merel

Director, Technical Marketing & Business Development

Telephone: +1 (630) 355-5751

Email: Roger.Merel@ctscorp.com

CTS Corporation

4925 Indiana Avenue

Lisle, IL 60532

USA

Disclaimer

CTS Corporation published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2019 00:53:07 UTC
