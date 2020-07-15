Log in
CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA

(EVD)
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Austrian subsidiary of CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA holds deposits with Commerzialbank Mattersburg im Burgenland AG

07/15/2020 | 03:30pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Austrian subsidiary of CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA holds deposits with Commerzialbank Mattersburg im Burgenland AG

15-Jul-2020 / 21:26 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 15 July 2020: The Austrian Financial Market Authority FMA has completly prohibited Commerzialbank Mattersburg im Burgenland AG ("Commerzialbank Mattersburg") from continuing its entire business operations with immediate effect in emergency administrative decision dated 14 July 2020 and has appointed an auditor as an expert supervisor (government commissioner) of the credit institution. This also prohibits the bank from paying out existing deposits.

Barracuda Holding GmbH ("Barracuda") with its registered seat in Austria, in which a subsidiary of CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA ("Eventim") has a 71% shareholding, holds deposits with Commerzialbank Mattersburg in the amount of around EUR 34 million as of today.

The exact effects of the measures imposed by the FMA on Eventim and the situation of Commerzialbank Mattersburg can not yet be conclusively assessed at this point in time. Both Eventim and Barracuda continue to monitor the situation very closely and will take all necessary measures to protect their rights.


About CTS EVENTIM
CTS EVENTIM is one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment. In 2019, around 250 million tickets were marketed using the company's systems - be it through stationary box offices, online or from mobile terminals. Its online portals operate under brands such as eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it and entradas.com. The EVENTIM Group also includes many concert, tour and festival promoter companies for events like 'Rock am Ring', 'Rock im Park', 'Hurricane', 'Southside' and 'Lucca Summer'. In addition, some of Europe's most renowned venues are operated by CTS EVENTIM, for example the LANXESS Arena in Cologne, the K.B. Hallen in Copenhagen, the Waldbühne in Berlin and the EVENTIM Apollo in London. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is currently a member of the MDAX segment. In 2019, its 3,202-strong workforce generated more than 1.4 billion Euro in sales revenue in 21 countries.

Head of Corporate Communications:
Frank Brandmaier
Tel.: +49 40 380788-7299
frank.brandmaier@eventim.de

Investor Relations:
Marco Haeckermann
Vice President Corporate Development & Strategy
Tel.: +49,421.3666.270
marco.haeckermann@eventim.de

15-Jul-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
Rablstr. 26
81669 München
Germany
Phone: 0421/ 3666-0
Fax: 0421/ 3666-290
E-mail: info@eventim.de
Internet: www.eventim.de
ISIN: DE0005470306
WKN: 547030
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1094797

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1094797  15-Jul-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1094797&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 472 M 539 M 539 M
Net income 2020 -28,1 M -32,0 M -32,0 M
Net cash 2020 470 M 537 M 537 M
P/E ratio 2020 -119x
Yield 2020 0,13%
Capitalization 3 410 M 3 893 M 3 890 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 6,22x
Nbr of Employees 3 206
Free-Float 61,2%
Chart CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 37,00 €
Last Close Price 34,44 €
Spread / Highest target 30,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Klaus-Peter Schulenberg Chief Executive Officer
Bernd Kundrun Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Alexander Ruoff Chief Operating Officer
Andreas Grandinger Chief Financial Officer
Jobst W. Plog Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA-38.55%3 768
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-6.39%12 038
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-32.29%11 756
WPP GROUP-43.38%9 203
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-33.57%7 249
CYBERAGENT, INC.58.06%6 961
