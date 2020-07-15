DGAP-Ad-hoc: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Austrian subsidiary of CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA holds deposits with Commerzialbank Mattersburg im Burgenland AG



15-Jul-2020 / 21:26 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich, 15 July 2020: The Austrian Financial Market Authority FMA has completly prohibited Commerzialbank Mattersburg im Burgenland AG ("Commerzialbank Mattersburg") from continuing its entire business operations with immediate effect in emergency administrative decision dated 14 July 2020 and has appointed an auditor as an expert supervisor (government commissioner) of the credit institution. This also prohibits the bank from paying out existing deposits.

Barracuda Holding GmbH ("Barracuda") with its registered seat in Austria, in which a subsidiary of CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA ("Eventim") has a 71% shareholding, holds deposits with Commerzialbank Mattersburg in the amount of around EUR 34 million as of today.

The exact effects of the measures imposed by the FMA on Eventim and the situation of Commerzialbank Mattersburg can not yet be conclusively assessed at this point in time. Both Eventim and Barracuda continue to monitor the situation very closely and will take all necessary measures to protect their rights.



About CTS EVENTIM

CTS EVENTIM is one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment. In 2019, around 250 million tickets were marketed using the company's systems - be it through stationary box offices, online or from mobile terminals. Its online portals operate under brands such as eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it and entradas.com. The EVENTIM Group also includes many concert, tour and festival promoter companies for events like 'Rock am Ring', 'Rock im Park', 'Hurricane', 'Southside' and 'Lucca Summer'. In addition, some of Europe's most renowned venues are operated by CTS EVENTIM, for example the LANXESS Arena in Cologne, the K.B. Hallen in Copenhagen, the Waldbühne in Berlin and the EVENTIM Apollo in London. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is currently a member of the MDAX segment. In 2019, its 3,202-strong workforce generated more than 1.4 billion Euro in sales revenue in 21 countries.



Head of Corporate Communications:

Frank Brandmaier

Tel.: +49 40 380788-7299

frank.brandmaier@eventim.de

Investor Relations:

Marco Haeckermann

Vice President Corporate Development & Strategy

Tel.: +49,421.3666.270

marco.haeckermann@eventim.de