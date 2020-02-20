Log in
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: CTS EVENTIM and US promoter Michael Cohl are founding a new partnership with focus on global touring

02/20/2020 | 04:05pm EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Joint Venture
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: CTS EVENTIM and US promoter Michael Cohl are founding a new partnership with focus on global touring

20-Feb-2020 / 22:01 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 directive (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Directive)

CTS EVENTIM and US promoter Michael Cohl are founding a new partnership with focus on global touring

Munich/New York, 20 February 2020. CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA is creating a new 50:50 partnership with US promoter Michael Cohl. With this partnership, CTS EVENTIM together with Michael Cohl, will actively acquire world-class content for global touring.

For EVENTIM LIVE, CTS EVENTIM's Promoter network, this step marks the next milestone. The partnership is set to provide a comprehensive global live entertainment platform, from concept creation to production and promotion for world-class content.

Both partners will contribute to the partnership. While Michael Cohl will add his concert business and comprehensive network, CTS EVENTIM will provide full access to the EVENTIM LIVE network, ticketing platform and its full portfolio of products and services around live events.

Both partners CTS EVENTIM and Michael Cohl hold 50 percent of the shares of the new company. CTS EVENTIM is fully consolidating revenues and earnings according to IFRS and has a controlling interest. The entity is based in New York City, USA and will be led by Michael Cohl and Glenn Orsher.
 

About CTS EVENTIM
CTS EVENTIM is one of the leading international providers of Ticketing and Live Entertainment. In 2018, approx. 250 million tickets were marketed using the company's systems - through stationary box offices, online or mobile. Its online portals operate under brands such as eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it, and entradas.com. The EVENTIM Group also includes many concert, tour and festival promoter companies for events like 'Rock am Ring', 'Rock im Park', 'Hurricane', 'Southside', and 'Lucca Summer'. In addition, some of Europe's most renowned venues are operated by CTS EVENTIM, for example the LANXESS arena in Cologne, the Waldbuehne in Berlin and the EVENTIM Apollo in London. CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is currently a member of the MDAX segment. In 2018, its 3,141-strong workforce generated more than 1.2 billion Euros in revenue in 21 countries.

For further information please contact:

Corporate Communications:
Thomas Kollner
Tel.: +49.40.380788.7299
thomas.kollner@eventim.de

Investor Relations:
Marco Haeckermann
Vice President Corporate Development & Strategy
Tel.: +49.421.3666.270
marco.haeckermann@eventim.de

20-Feb-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
Rablstr. 26
81669 München
Germany
Phone: 0421/ 3666-0
Fax: 0421/ 3666-290
E-mail: info@eventim.de
Internet: www.eventim.de
ISIN: DE0005470306
WKN: 547030
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 980649

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

980649  20-Feb-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=980649&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
