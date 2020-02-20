CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: CTS EVENTIM and US promoter Michael Cohl are founding a new partnership with focus on global touring

DGAP-Ad-hoc: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Joint Venture

CTS EVENTIM and US promoter Michael Cohl are founding a new partnership with focus on global touring

Munich/New York, 20 February 2020. CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA is creating a new 50:50 partnership with US promoter Michael Cohl. With this partnership, CTS EVENTIM together with Michael Cohl, will actively acquire world-class content for global touring.

For EVENTIM LIVE, CTS EVENTIM's Promoter network, this step marks the next milestone. The partnership is set to provide a comprehensive global live entertainment platform, from concept creation to production and promotion for world-class content.

Both partners will contribute to the partnership. While Michael Cohl will add his concert business and comprehensive network, CTS EVENTIM will provide full access to the EVENTIM LIVE network, ticketing platform and its full portfolio of products and services around live events.

Both partners CTS EVENTIM and Michael Cohl hold 50 percent of the shares of the new company. CTS EVENTIM is fully consolidating revenues and earnings according to IFRS and has a controlling interest. The entity is based in New York City, USA and will be led by Michael Cohl and Glenn Orsher.



CTS EVENTIM is one of the leading international providers of Ticketing and Live Entertainment. In 2018, approx. 250 million tickets were marketed using the company's systems - through stationary box offices, online or mobile. Its online portals operate under brands such as eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it, and entradas.com. The EVENTIM Group also includes many concert, tour and festival promoter companies for events like 'Rock am Ring', 'Rock im Park', 'Hurricane', 'Southside', and 'Lucca Summer'. In addition, some of Europe's most renowned venues are operated by CTS EVENTIM, for example the LANXESS arena in Cologne, the Waldbuehne in Berlin and the EVENTIM Apollo in London. CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is currently a member of the MDAX segment. In 2018, its 3,141-strong workforce generated more than 1.2 billion Euros in revenue in 21 countries.

