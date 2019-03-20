Log in
03/20/2019 | 04:35am EDT

DGAP-News: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Annual Results
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: CTS EVENTIM plans another dividend increase

20.03.2019 / 09:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

CTS EVENTIM plans another dividend increase

  • Proposal to the Annual General Meeting calls for eleventh consecutive increase in the basic dividend
  • Group net income increases to EUR 118.5 million, earnings per share to EUR 1.23
  • Further revenue and earnings growth forecast
  • CTS EVENTIM achieved record values for Group revenues, normalised EBITDA and online ticket volume in 2018

Munich, 20 March 2019. CTS EVENTIM, an internationally leading Ticketing and Live Entertainment company, is planning the eleventh consecutive increase in its basic dividend. In 2018, the company achieved consolidated net income of EUR 118.5 million (previous year: EUR 112.8 million) and earnings per share of EUR 1.23 (previous year: EUR 1.18).

On this basis, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting on May 8 that a dividend be distributed to the shareholders for the 14th consecutive time. It should once again amount to 50 percent of consolidated net income, which translates to 62 cents per share (previous year: 59 cents).

As already announced on 26 February, CTS EVENTIM closed the 2018 financial year with record revenues and earnings. Group revenues surged by 20.1 percent year-on-year to EUR 1.242 billion (previous year: EUR 1.034 billion), while normalised EBITDA increased 12.9 percent to EUR 231.1 million (previous year: EUR 204.7 million). Both the Ticketing and the Live Entertainment segments contributed to this result.

For the current fiscal year 2019, CTS EVENTIM expects further revenue and earnings growth in both segments. In Ticketing, the company expects to see another increase in the volume of online tickets sold. In 2018, CTS EVENTIM sold 54.3 million tickets online (previous year: 48.9 million), the first time more than 50 million tickets were sold via its web shops in a single fiscal year. In Live Entertainment, the Group also expects an improved business performance in 2019 due to a higher number of events. Just two weeks ago, CTS EVENTIM had combined its Live Entertainment forces into the new pan-European network EVENTIM LIVE, which comprises 26 promoters in ten countries.
 

About CTS EVENTIM
CTS EVENTIM is one of the leading international providers of Ticketing and Live Entertainment. In 2018, approx. 250 million tickets were marketed using the company's systems - through stationary box offices, online or mobile. Its online portals operate under brands such as eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it, and entradas.com. The EVENTIM Group also includes many concert, tour and festival promoter companies for events like 'Rock am Ring', 'Rock im Park', 'Hurricane', 'Southside', and 'Lucca Summer'. In addition, some of Europe's most renowned venues are operated by CTS EVENTIM, for example the LANXESS arena in Cologne, the Waldbühne in Berlin and the EVENTIM Apollo in London. CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is currently a member of the SDAX segment. In 2018, its 3,141-strong workforce generated more than 1.2 billion Euros in revenue in 21 countries.


For further information, contact:

Corporate Communications:
Christian Steinhof
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel.: +49.40.380788.7299
christian.steinhof@eventim.de

Investor Relations:
Marco Haeckermann
Vice President Corporate Development & Strategy
Tel.: +49.421.3666.270
marco.haeckermann@eventim.de


20.03.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
Rablstr. 26
81669 München
Germany
Phone: 0421/ 3666-233
Fax: 0421/ 3666-290
E-mail: tatjana.wilhelm@eventim.de
Internet: www.eventim.de
ISIN: DE0005470306
WKN: 547030
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

789567  20.03.2019 

