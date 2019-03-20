DGAP-News: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Annual Results

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: CTS EVENTIM plans another dividend increase



20.03.2019 / 09:30

CTS EVENTIM plans another dividend increase

Proposal to the Annual General Meeting calls for eleventh consecutive increase in the basic dividend

Group net income increases to EUR 118.5 million, earnings per share to EUR 1.23

Further revenue and earnings growth forecast

CTS EVENTIM achieved record values for Group revenues, normalised EBITDA and online ticket volume in 2018

Munich, 20 March 2019. CTS EVENTIM, an internationally leading Ticketing and Live Entertainment company, is planning the eleventh consecutive increase in its basic dividend. In 2018, the company achieved consolidated net income of EUR 118.5 million (previous year: EUR 112.8 million) and earnings per share of EUR 1.23 (previous year: EUR 1.18).

On this basis, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting on May 8 that a dividend be distributed to the shareholders for the 14th consecutive time. It should once again amount to 50 percent of consolidated net income, which translates to 62 cents per share (previous year: 59 cents).

As already announced on 26 February, CTS EVENTIM closed the 2018 financial year with record revenues and earnings. Group revenues surged by 20.1 percent year-on-year to EUR 1.242 billion (previous year: EUR 1.034 billion), while normalised EBITDA increased 12.9 percent to EUR 231.1 million (previous year: EUR 204.7 million). Both the Ticketing and the Live Entertainment segments contributed to this result.

For the current fiscal year 2019, CTS EVENTIM expects further revenue and earnings growth in both segments. In Ticketing, the company expects to see another increase in the volume of online tickets sold. In 2018, CTS EVENTIM sold 54.3 million tickets online (previous year: 48.9 million), the first time more than 50 million tickets were sold via its web shops in a single fiscal year. In Live Entertainment, the Group also expects an improved business performance in 2019 due to a higher number of events. Just two weeks ago, CTS EVENTIM had combined its Live Entertainment forces into the new pan-European network EVENTIM LIVE, which comprises 26 promoters in ten countries.

