CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: CTS EVENTIM records strong business momentum in third quarter 2019 based on preliminary results.



05-Nov-2019

CTS EVENTIM records strong business momentum in third quarter 2019 based on preliminary results.

Munich, 5 November 2019. Based on preliminary results for the first nine months in fiscal year 2019 both Ticketing and especially Live Entertainment report strong business performances in the third quarter 2019.

Third quarter group revenue increased by 19.7 percent to EUR 378.0 million and normalised EBITDA by 42.3 percent to EUR 65.2 million. The Ticketing segment saw revenue growth of 14.5 percent to EUR 106.6 million and normalised EBITDA growth of 22.8 percent to EUR 44.8 million in the third quarter. Especially the Live Entertainment segment generated a strong business performance in the third quarter. Live Entertainment revenue grew by 21.7 percent to EUR 276.9 million and normalised EBITDA increased by 118.4 percent to EUR 20.4 million.

Based on preliminary results for the first nine months of fiscal year 2019, group revenue increased by 16.5 percent to EUR 1,074.6 million. Normalised EBITDA for the group rose by 26.5 percent to EUR 177.0 million. The Ticketing segment generated revenue growth of 11.0 percent to EUR 306.9 million while normalised EBITDA grew disproportionately by 16.7 percent to EUR 119.2 million. Live Entertainment revenue rose by 19.0 percent to EUR 781.4 million and normalised EBITDA by 52.7 percent to EUR 57.8 million.

The company expects unchanged growth in revenues and earnings for fiscal year 2019.

The Group quarterly statement as at 30 September 2019 will be published on 21 November 2019 on corporate.eventim.de.

