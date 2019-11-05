Log in
0
11/05/2019 | 04:00am EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Preliminary Results
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: CTS EVENTIM records strong business momentum in third quarter 2019 based on preliminary results.

05-Nov-2019 / 09:55 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT

Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 directive (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Directive)

CTS EVENTIM records strong business momentum in third quarter 2019 based on preliminary results.

Munich, 5 November 2019. Based on preliminary results for the first nine months in fiscal year 2019 both Ticketing and especially Live Entertainment report strong business performances in the third quarter 2019.

Third quarter group revenue increased by 19.7 percent to EUR 378.0 million and normalised EBITDA by 42.3 percent to EUR 65.2 million. The Ticketing segment saw revenue growth of 14.5 percent to EUR 106.6 million and normalised EBITDA growth of 22.8 percent to EUR 44.8 million in the third quarter. Especially the Live Entertainment segment generated a strong business performance in the third quarter. Live Entertainment revenue grew by 21.7 percent to EUR 276.9 million and normalised EBITDA increased by 118.4 percent to EUR 20.4 million.

Based on preliminary results for the first nine months of fiscal year 2019, group revenue increased by 16.5 percent to EUR 1,074.6 million. Normalised EBITDA for the group rose by 26.5 percent to EUR 177.0 million. The Ticketing segment generated revenue growth of 11.0 percent to EUR 306.9 million while normalised EBITDA grew disproportionately by 16.7 percent to EUR 119.2 million. Live Entertainment revenue rose by 19.0 percent to EUR 781.4 million and normalised EBITDA by 52.7 percent to EUR 57.8 million.

The company expects unchanged growth in revenues and earnings for fiscal year 2019.

The Group quarterly statement as at 30 September 2019 will be published on 21 November 2019 on corporate.eventim.de.
 

About CTS EVENTIM
CTS EVENTIM is one of the leading international providers of Ticketing and Live Entertainment. In 2018, approx. 250 million tickets were marketed using the company's systems - through stationary box offices, online or mobile. Its online portals operate under brands such as eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it, and entradas.com. The EVENTIM Group also includes many concert, tour and festival promoter companies for events like 'Rock am Ring', 'Rock im Park', 'Hurricane', 'Southside', and 'Lucca Summer'. In addition, some of Europe's most renowned venues are operated by CTS EVENTIM, for example the LANXESS arena in Cologne, the Waldbühne in Berlin and the EVENTIM Apollo in London. CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is currently a member of the MDAX segment. In 2018, its 3,141-strong workforce generated more than 1.2 billion Euros in revenue in 21 countries.

For further information, contact:

Corporate Communications:
Christian Steinhof
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel.: +49.40.380788.7299
christian.steinhof@eventim.de

Investor Relations:
Marco Haeckermann
Vice President Corporate Development & Strategy
Tel.: +49.421.3666.270
marco.haeckermann@eventim.de

05-Nov-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
Rablstr. 26
81669 München
Germany
Phone: 0421/ 3666-0
Fax: 0421/ 3666-290
E-mail: info@eventim.de
Internet: www.eventim.de
ISIN: DE0005470306
WKN: 547030
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 904501

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

904501  05-Nov-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=904501&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
