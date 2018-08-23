DGAP-News: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Half Year Results

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: CTS EVENTIM substantially increases revenue and EBITDA in the first half of 2018



23.08.2018 / 10:30

CTS EVENTIM substantially increases revenue and EBITDA in the first half of 2018

Group revenue rises by almost a quarter to more than 600 million Euro

Normalised EBITDA up 12.5 percent at 94.1 million Euro

Web ticketing volume improves almost ten percent despite lower number of major tours

Live Entertainment business shows dynamic growth, reaches record figures for revenue and earnings

Leading market position in Europe bolstered by acquisitions in Italy and Spain

Group continues to expect growth in both revenue and earnings for the full year

Munich, 23 August 2018. CTS EVENTIM, one of the leading international providers of ticketing and live entertainment, achieved significant growth in revenue and earnings in the first six months of 2018. Group revenue rose 24.2 percent year-on-year to EUR 606.6 million (HY1/2017: EUR 488.5 million), exceeding the half billion mark for the first time ever in this reporting period. Normalised EBITDA climbed 12.5 percent to EUR 94.1 million (HY1/2017: EUR 83.7 million).

Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO of CTS EVENTIM, commented that 'CTS EVENTIM has maintained its strong growth in the first half of 2018. In addition to our strong Live Entertainment business, our online ticketing operations played a major role here. Even though, also due to the FIFA World Cup, in many countries there were fewer presales for major tours than in 2017, we improved our web ticketing volume by almost ten percent. This is a clear indication that we are well-equipped for further growth - not only in our present markets, but also beyond.'

In the Ticketing segment, revenue rose 3.1 percent to EUR 183.4 million (HY1/2017: EUR 177.8 million), even though there were fewer presales for major tours with higher ticket price levels than the year before. Normalised EBITDA, at EUR 65.6 million, was slightly higher year-on-year (HY1/2017: EUR 65.5 million), despite expenses for implementing the General Data Protection Regulation.

CTS EVENTIM sold a total of 22.4 million tickets via its own web shops in the first six months of 2018, a growth rate of 9.4 percent year-on-year (HY1/2017: 20.4 million tickets). Hence, the market-induced lower number of tours and events with particularly high margins was more than offset by the growth of CTS EVENTIM's digital and mobile ticketing platforms - in terms of both revenue and earnings.

Thanks to strong double-digit growth rates, the Live Entertainment segment achieved record figures for both revenue and earnings. While revenue rose by 36.0 percent to EUR 429.1 million (HY1/2017: EUR 315.5 million), normalised EBITDA improved by no less than 57.4 percent to EUR 28.5 million (HY1/2017: EUR 18.1 million). Both figures were driven, among other factors, by a greater number of tours and events involving large audiences and high sales revenue. The new 'Holiday on Ice' tour and acquisitions of concert and festival promoters also had positive impacts.

In the first six months of the year, CTS EVENTIM continued its international expansion by taking over the promoters D'Alessandro e Galli, Vivo Concerti (both from Italy) and Doctor Music (Spain).

In view of the encouraging growth figures for the first six months of 2018, CTS EVENTIM continues to expect revenue and normalised EBITDA to be higher for the full year as well. In 2017 the company achieved record-breaking results, including revenue in excess of one billion Euro for the first time ever.

The 6-Month Report will be available at www.eventim.de when this press release is published.



About CTS EVENTIM

CTS EVENTIM is one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and

live entertainment. In 2017, more than 250 million tickets were marketed using the company's systems - through stationary box offices, online or mobile. Its online portals operate under brands such as eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it and entradas.com. The EVENTIM Group also includes many concert, tour and festival promoter companies for events like 'Rock am Ring', 'Rock im Park', 'Hurricane' and 'Southside'. In addition, some of Europe's most renowned venues are operated by CTS EVENTIM, for example the LANXESS arena in Cologne, the Waldbühne in Berlin and the EVENTIM Apollo in London. CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and has been a member of the MDAX segment since 2015. In 2017, its 3,020-strong workforce generated more than one billion Euro in revenues in 23 countries.

