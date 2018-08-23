Log in
08/23/2018 | 10:35am CEST

DGAP-News: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Half Year Results
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: CTS EVENTIM substantially increases revenue and EBITDA in the first half of 2018

23.08.2018 / 10:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

CTS EVENTIM substantially increases revenue and EBITDA in the first half of 2018

  • Group revenue rises by almost a quarter to more than 600 million Euro
  • Normalised EBITDA up 12.5 percent at 94.1 million Euro
  • Web ticketing volume improves almost ten percent despite lower number of major tours
  • Live Entertainment business shows dynamic growth, reaches record figures for revenue and earnings
  • Leading market position in Europe bolstered by acquisitions in Italy and Spain
  • Group continues to expect growth in both revenue and earnings for the full year

Munich, 23 August 2018. CTS EVENTIM, one of the leading international providers of ticketing and live entertainment, achieved significant growth in revenue and earnings in the first six months of 2018. Group revenue rose 24.2 percent year-on-year to EUR 606.6 million (HY1/2017: EUR 488.5 million), exceeding the half billion mark for the first time ever in this reporting period. Normalised EBITDA climbed 12.5 percent to EUR 94.1 million (HY1/2017: EUR 83.7 million).

Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO of CTS EVENTIM, commented that 'CTS EVENTIM has maintained its strong growth in the first half of 2018. In addition to our strong Live Entertainment business, our online ticketing operations played a major role here. Even though, also due to the FIFA World Cup, in many countries there were fewer presales for major tours than in 2017, we improved our web ticketing volume by almost ten percent. This is a clear indication that we are well-equipped for further growth - not only in our present markets, but also beyond.'

In the Ticketing segment, revenue rose 3.1 percent to EUR 183.4 million (HY1/2017: EUR 177.8 million), even though there were fewer presales for major tours with higher ticket price levels than the year before. Normalised EBITDA, at EUR 65.6 million, was slightly higher year-on-year (HY1/2017: EUR 65.5 million), despite expenses for implementing the General Data Protection Regulation.

CTS EVENTIM sold a total of 22.4 million tickets via its own web shops in the first six months of 2018, a growth rate of 9.4 percent year-on-year (HY1/2017: 20.4 million tickets). Hence, the market-induced lower number of tours and events with particularly high margins was more than offset by the growth of CTS EVENTIM's digital and mobile ticketing platforms - in terms of both revenue and earnings.

Thanks to strong double-digit growth rates, the Live Entertainment segment achieved record figures for both revenue and earnings. While revenue rose by 36.0 percent to EUR 429.1 million (HY1/2017: EUR 315.5 million), normalised EBITDA improved by no less than 57.4 percent to EUR 28.5 million (HY1/2017: EUR 18.1 million). Both figures were driven, among other factors, by a greater number of tours and events involving large audiences and high sales revenue. The new 'Holiday on Ice' tour and acquisitions of concert and festival promoters also had positive impacts.
In the first six months of the year, CTS EVENTIM continued its international expansion by taking over the promoters D'Alessandro e Galli, Vivo Concerti (both from Italy) and Doctor Music (Spain).

In view of the encouraging growth figures for the first six months of 2018, CTS EVENTIM continues to expect revenue and normalised EBITDA to be higher for the full year as well. In 2017 the company achieved record-breaking results, including revenue in excess of one billion Euro for the first time ever.

The 6-Month Report will be available at www.eventim.de when this press release is published.


About CTS EVENTIM
CTS EVENTIM is one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and
live entertainment. In 2017, more than 250 million tickets were marketed using the company's systems - through stationary box offices, online or mobile. Its online portals operate under brands such as eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it and entradas.com. The EVENTIM Group also includes many concert, tour and festival promoter companies for events like 'Rock am Ring', 'Rock im Park', 'Hurricane' and 'Southside'. In addition, some of Europe's most renowned venues are operated by CTS EVENTIM, for example the LANXESS arena in Cologne, the Waldbühne in Berlin and the EVENTIM Apollo in London. CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and has been a member of the MDAX segment since 2015. In 2017, its 3,020-strong workforce generated more than one billion Euro in revenues in 23 countries.
 

For further information, contact:

Corporate Communications:
Christian Steinhof
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel.: +49.40.380788.7299
christian.steinhof@eventim.de

Investor Relations:
Marco Haeckermann
Vice President Corporate Development & Strategy
Tel.: +49.421.3666.270
marco.haeckermann@eventim.de


23.08.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
Rablstr. 26
81669 München
Germany
Phone: 0421/ 3666-233
Fax: 0421/ 3666-290
E-mail: tatjana.wilhelm@eventim.de
Internet: www.eventim.de
ISIN: DE0005470306
WKN: 547030
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

716699  23.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=716699&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
