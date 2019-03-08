Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA    EVD   DE0005470306

CTS EVENTIM AG & CO KGAA

(EVD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: CTS EVENTIM wins multiple Arthur Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 04:50am EST
http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">


DGAP-Media / 08.03.2019 / 10:45

PRESS RELEASE

CTS EVENTIM wins multiple Arthur Awards

  • Two awards and six nominations in the twelve categories of the Live Entertainment 'Oscars'
  • CTS EVENTIM voted best ticketing company for the third time in five years
  • Folkert Koopmans (FKP Scorpio) named Promoters' Promoter for the second time
  • Rauha Kyyrö, Aino-Maria Paasivirta (both Fullsteam), EVENTIM Apollo and 'Blue Planet II' (FKP Scorpio) also among nominees

London, 8 March 2019. CTS EVENTIM, one of the leading international Ticketing and Live Entertainment companies, had multiple reasons to celebrate at this year's Arthur Awards. At the unofficial Oscar gala for the Live Entertainment industry, which takes place annually at the International Live Music Conference (ILMC) in London and celebrated its 25th anniversary this year, the company won in two of twelve categories and was nominated a total of six times.

For starters, CTS EVENTIM was honoured as the best ticketing provider for the third time in the past five years. Christian Steinhof, Head of Corporate Communications at CTS EVENTIM, accepted the company's third 'Golden Ticket' award after 2015 and 2017 at the awards gala, and said: "This award recognises the commitment of all our colleagues who work every day in more than 20 countries to offer artists, promoters and customers the best solutions. After pooling our forces in Live Entertainment just yesterday with the launch of EVENTIM LIVE, we're thrilled that our teamwork is getting appreciation from the highest level - namely from our industry peers - in Ticketing as well."

Meanwhile, Folkert Koopmans, Founder and Managing Director of the EVENTIM subsidiary FKP Scorpio, was named Promoters' Promoter - again, as he had already won the award once before, in 2013. FKP Scorpio is active as a concert and festival organiser in eight countries throughout Europe and last year hosted the stadium tours of Ed Sheeran and the Rolling Stones. Koopmans expressed his thanks for being honoured as the 'Promoters' Promoter': "Given the many outstanding promoters in our industry, it is a very special honour to be receiving this award for the second time. My thanks go to the many artists and fans who made 2018 a truly outstanding year for FKP Scorpio. But first and foremost, I dedicate this award to my team, whose passion is the most important guarantee for the success of our work."

This year marked the first time the Arthur Awards were presented in twelve categories. The winners are selected by the delegates and members of the ILMC, where the who's who of the global Live Entertainment industry meets each year. More than 4,000 representatives from more than 60 countries cast their votes to determine the award winners.

Besides winning the two awards in the 'Golden Ticket' and 'Promoters' Promoter' categories, CTS EVENTIM scored several other nominations: The EVENTIM Apollo in London was one of the finalists for 'First Venue to Come into Your Head'; the FKP Scorpio production 'Blue Planet II - Live in Concert' was nominated for 'Best in Show'; and Rauha Kyyrö (Founder and President of the Finnish promoter Fullsteam) and Aino-Maria Paasivirta (Promoter, also Fullsteam) were shortlisted for 'Promoters' Promoter' and 'Tomorrow's New Boss', respectively.
 

About CTS EVENTIM
CTS EVENTIM is one of the leading international providers of Ticketing and Live Entertainment. In 2018, approx. 250 million tickets were marketed using the company's systems - through stationary box offices, online or mobile. Its online portals operate under brands such as eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it, and entradas.com. The EVENTIM Group also includes many concert, tour and festival promoter companies for events like 'Rock am Ring', 'Rock im Park', 'Hurricane', 'Southside', and 'Lucca Summer'. In addition, some of Europe's most renowned venues are operated by CTS EVENTIM, for example the LANXESS arena in Cologne, the Waldbühne in Berlin and the EVENTIM Apollo in London. CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is currently a member of the SDAX segment. In 2018, its 3,141-strong workforce generated more than 1.2 billion Euros in revenue in 21 countries.
 

For further information, contact:

Corporate Communications:
Christian Steinhof
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel.: +49.40.380788.7299
christian.steinhof@eventim.de

Investor Relations:
Marco Haeckermann
Vice President Corporate Development & Strategy
Tel.: +49.421.3666.270
marco.haeckermann@eventim.de



End of Media Release

Issuer: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
Key word(s): Entertainment

08.03.2019 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
Rablstr. 26
81669 München
Germany
Phone: 0421/ 3666-233
Fax: 0421/ 3666-290
E-mail: tatjana.wilhelm@eventim.de
Internet: www.eventim.de
ISIN: DE0005470306
WKN: 547030
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP Media

785493  08.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=785493&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CTS EVENTIM AG & CO KGAA
04:50aCTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA : CTS EVENTIM wins multiple Arthur Awards
EQ
03/07CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA : CTS EVENTIM pools its Live Entertainment forces in p..
EQ
02/26CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA : A record quarter for the Ticketing segment - CTS EVE..
EQ
01/09CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA : CTS EVENTIM is official ticketing partner of the FIV..
EQ
2018CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA : Consortium of CTS EVENTIM and Kapsch TrafficCom offi..
EQ
2018CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA : Consortium of CTS EVENTIM and Kapsch TrafficCom to b..
EQ
2018CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA : Consortium of CTS EVENTIM and Kapsch TrafficCom to b..
EQ
2018CTS EVENTIM AG & CO KGAA : quaterly earnings release
2018CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quart..
EQ
2018CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA : CTS EVENTIM reports significant increase in revenue ..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 225 M
EBIT 2018 201 M
Net income 2018 123 M
Finance 2018 456 M
Yield 2018 1,73%
P/E ratio 2018 31,34
P/E ratio 2019 27,48
EV / Sales 2018 2,78x
EV / Sales 2019 2,56x
Capitalization 3 857 M
Chart CTS EVENTIM AG & CO KGAA
Duration : Period :
CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTS EVENTIM AG & CO KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 44,1 €
Spread / Average Target 9,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Klaus-Peter Schulenberg Chief Executive Officer
Bernd Kundrun Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Alexander Ruoff Chief Operating Officer
Volker Bischoff Chief Financial Officer
Jobst W. Plog Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CTS EVENTIM AG & CO KGAA23.33%4 322
OMNICOM GROUP1.67%16 826
WPP GROUP2.46%14 558
PUBLICIS GROUPE0.32%13 394
DENTSU INC-2.45%11 894
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC12.00%9 330
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.