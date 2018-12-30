Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA    EVD   DE0005470306

CTS EVENTIM AG & CO KGAA (EVD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Consortium of CTS EVENTIM and Kapsch TrafficCom officially commissioned to collect German passenger vehicle toll

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/30/2018 | 06:30pm CET

DGAP-Ad-hoc: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Joint Venture
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Consortium of CTS EVENTIM and Kapsch TrafficCom officially commissioned to collect German passenger vehicle toll

30-Dec-2018 / 18:25 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT

Consortium of CTS EVENTIM and Kapsch TrafficCom officially commissioned to collect German passenger vehicle toll

Munich/Vienna/Berlin, 30 December 2018. The German Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure as the responsible contracting authority today officially commissioned a consortium consisting of CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA and Kapsch TrafficCom AG with the collection of the German passenger vehicle toll ('Pkw-Maut'). After none of the unsuccessful bidders had made use of their legal protection rights under public procurement law, the client and contractor today sealed their cooperation by notarisation.

CTS EVENTIM and Kapsch TrafficCom had taken part in the EU-wide tender for this project as a bidding consortium. The operating company is to be a joint venture in which each company will hold an equal, 50-percent stake, and which both companies expect to consolidate at equity.

The contract between the Federal Republic of Germany and the operating company has a base term of twelve years starting with the first collection of the infrastructure charge. For the operating company (i.e. the joint venture), the total contract volume throughout the minimum term of the contract amounts to almost two billion euros including VAT. The principal can extend the contract once for three years, or three times by one year (hence, up to a total term of 15 years).
 

About CTS EVENTIM
CTS EVENTIM is one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and
live entertainment. In 2017, more than 250 million tickets were marketed using the company's systems - through stationary box offices, online or mobile. Its online portals operate under brands such as eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it, and entradas.com. The EVENTIM Group also includes many concert, tour and festival promoter companies for events like 'Rock am Ring', 'Rock im Park', 'Hurricane', and 'Southside'. In addition, some of Europe's most renowned venues are operated by CTS EVENTIM, for example the LANXESS arena in Cologne, the Waldbühne in Berlin and the EVENTIM Apollo in London. CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is currently a member of the SDAX segment. In 2017, its 3,020-strong workforce generated more than one billion euros in revenues in 23 countries.


For further information, contact:

Corporate Communications:
Christian Steinhof
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel.: +49.40.380788.7299
christian.steinhof@eventim.de

Investor Relations:
Marco Haeckermann
Vice President Corporate Development & Strategy
Tel.: +49.421.3666.270
marco.haeckermann@eventim.de

30-Dec-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
Rablstr. 26
81669 München
Germany
Phone: 0421/ 3666-233
Fax: 0421/ 3666-290
E-mail: tatjana.wilhelm@eventim.de
Internet: www.eventim.de
ISIN: DE0005470306
WKN: 547030
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

762623  30-Dec-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=762623&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CTS EVENTIM AG & CO KGAA
06:30pCTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA : Consortium of CTS EVENTIM and Kapsch TrafficCom offi..
EQ
12/19CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA : Consortium of CTS EVENTIM and Kapsch TrafficCom to b..
EQ
12/19CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA : Consortium of CTS EVENTIM and Kapsch TrafficCom to b..
EQ
11/15CTS EVENTIM AG & CO KGAA : quaterly earnings release
11/13CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quart..
EQ
11/12CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA : CTS EVENTIM reports significant increase in revenue ..
EQ
11/09CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA : More than 800,000 tickets after ticket onsale opens ..
EQ
10/16CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA : EVENTIM UK strengthens management team, names Daniel..
EQ
08/31CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA : CTS EVENTIM to become exclusive ticketing partner of..
EQ
08/24CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA : CTS EVENTIM's statement on yesterday's Ticketdirect ..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 179 M
EBIT 2018 198 M
Net income 2018 123 M
Finance 2018 518 M
Yield 2018 2,18%
P/E ratio 2018 25,34
P/E ratio 2019 22,89
EV / Sales 2018 2,21x
EV / Sales 2019 2,16x
Capitalization 3 128 M
Chart CTS EVENTIM AG & CO KGAA
Duration : Period :
CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTS EVENTIM AG & CO KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 43,3 €
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Klaus-Peter Schulenberg Chief Executive Officer
Bernd Kundrun Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Alexander Ruoff Chief Operating Officer
Volker Bischoff Chief Financial Officer
Jobst W. Plog Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CTS EVENTIM AG & CO KGAA-16.09%3 626
OMNICOM GROUP-0.93%16 044
WPP GROUP-36.39%13 684
PUBLICIS GROUPE-13.06%13 165
DENTSU INC2.72%12 714
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC-36.10%8 353
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.