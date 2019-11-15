Log in
CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA

(EVD)
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

11/15/2019 | 11:45am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
15.11.2019 / 17:41
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: KPS Stiftung

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Klaus-Peter
Last name(s): Schulenberg
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
529900FDHSN08UBJII80 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005470306

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
52.00 EUR 218400000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
52.00 EUR 218400000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-11-14; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


15.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
Rablstr. 26
81669 München
Germany
Internet: www.eventim.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

54959  15.11.2019 


© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 408 M
EBIT 2019 219 M
Net income 2019 138 M
Finance 2019 759 M
Yield 2019 1,36%
P/E ratio 2019 36,2x
P/E ratio 2020 32,9x
EV / Sales2019 3,02x
EV / Sales2020 2,92x
Capitalization 5 016 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 47,50  €
Last Close Price 52,25  €
Spread / Highest target 7,18%
Spread / Average Target -9,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Klaus-Peter Schulenberg Chief Executive Officer
Bernd Kundrun Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Alexander Ruoff Chief Operating Officer
Volker Bischoff Chief Financial Officer
Jobst W. Plog Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA60.37%5 523
OMNICOM GROUP6.49%17 105
WPP GROUP17.10%16 113
HEDY HOLDING CO., LTD.--.--%11 884
PUBLICIS GROUPE-21.98%10 195
DENTSU INC.-16.83%10 048
