CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.11.2019 / 17:41

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: KPS Stiftung

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Klaus-Peter Last name(s): Schulenberg Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

b) LEI

529900FDHSN08UBJII80

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005470306

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 52.00 EUR 218400000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 52.00 EUR 218400000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2019-11-14; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

15.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

