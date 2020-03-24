Log in
03/24/2020 | 06:45am EDT

DGAP-News: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Postponement of the annual shareholders' meeting of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

24.03.2020 / 11:41
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Postponement of the annual shareholders' meeting  of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

Munich, 24 March 2020: The annual shareholders' meeting of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA is postponed and will not take place on the originally planned date.

Against the background of the COVID-19 ("coronavirus") pandemic and the ban on events issued in this context, the Supervisory Board and the management of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA have decided to hold the annual shareholders' meeting at a later date this year. In the current situation, the health of shareholders, shareholder representatives and all employees entrusted with the organisation of the meeting has top priority.

The new date of the annual shareholders' meeting has not yet been set. As soon as this is the case, the company will announce it and make it known in due time.

About CTS EVENTIM
CTS EVENTIM is one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment. In 2019, around 250 million tickets were marketed using the company's systems - be it through stationary box offices, online or from mobile terminals. Its online portals operate under brands such as eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it and entradas.com. The EVENTIM Group also includes many concert, tour and festival promoter companies for events like 'Rock am Ring', 'Rock im Park', 'Hurricane', 'Southside' and 'Lucca Summer'. In addition, some of Europe's most renowned venues are operated by CTS EVENTIM, for example the LANXESS Arena in Cologne, the K.B. Hallen in Copenhagen, the Waldbühne in Berlin and the EVENTIM Apollo in London. CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is currently a member of the MDAX segment. In 2019, its 3,202-strong workforce generated more than 1.4 billion Euro in sales revenue in 21 countries.
 

For further information, please contact:
Corporate Communications:
Thomas Kollner
Tel.: +49.40.380788.7299
thomas.kollner@eventim.de

Investor Relations:
Marco Haeckermann
Vice President Corporate Development & Strategy
Tel.: +49.421.3666.270
marco.haeckermann@eventim.de


24.03.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
Rablstr. 26
81669 München
Germany
Phone: 0421/ 3666-0
Fax: 0421/ 3666-290
E-mail: info@eventim.de
Internet: www.eventim.de
ISIN: DE0005470306
WKN: 547030
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1005179

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1005179  24.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1005179&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
