CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Postponement of the annual shareholders' meeting of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

Postponement of the annual shareholders' meeting of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA



Munich, 24 March 2020: The annual shareholders' meeting of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA is postponed and will not take place on the originally planned date.

Against the background of the COVID-19 ("coronavirus") pandemic and the ban on events issued in this context, the Supervisory Board and the management of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA have decided to hold the annual shareholders' meeting at a later date this year. In the current situation, the health of shareholders, shareholder representatives and all employees entrusted with the organisation of the meeting has top priority.

The new date of the annual shareholders' meeting has not yet been set. As soon as this is the case, the company will announce it and make it known in due time.



About CTS EVENTIM

CTS EVENTIM is one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment. In 2019, around 250 million tickets were marketed using the company's systems - be it through stationary box offices, online or from mobile terminals. Its online portals operate under brands such as eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it and entradas.com. The EVENTIM Group also includes many concert, tour and festival promoter companies for events like 'Rock am Ring', 'Rock im Park', 'Hurricane', 'Southside' and 'Lucca Summer'. In addition, some of Europe's most renowned venues are operated by CTS EVENTIM, for example the LANXESS Arena in Cologne, the K.B. Hallen in Copenhagen, the Waldbühne in Berlin and the EVENTIM Apollo in London. CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is currently a member of the MDAX segment. In 2019, its 3,202-strong workforce generated more than 1.4 billion Euro in sales revenue in 21 countries.



For further information, please contact:

Corporate Communications:

Thomas Kollner

Tel.: +49.40.380788.7299

thomas.kollner@eventim.de



Investor Relations:

Marco Haeckermann

Vice President Corporate Development & Strategy

Tel.: +49.421.3666.270

marco.haeckermann@eventim.de