CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA

(EVD)
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/13/2020 | 05:55am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

13.08.2020 / 11:54
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 20, 2020
Address: https://corporate.eventim.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 20, 2020
Address: https://corporate.eventim.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/

13.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
Rablstr. 26
81669 München
Germany
Internet: www.eventim.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1117429  13.08.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1117429&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
