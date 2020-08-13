CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
0
08/13/2020 | 05:55am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
13.08.2020 / 11:54
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)