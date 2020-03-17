CTS Eventim : CFO Volker Bischoff leaves Management Board of CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA, Andreas Grandinger to take over the position as of 14 April 2020

After more than 20 years on the Management Board of CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA, CFO Volker Bischoff will be leaving the MDAX-listed company by mutual amicable agreement when his contract ends on 31 March 2020.

Munich, 17 March 2020: After more than 20 years on the Management Board of CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA, CFO Volker Bischoff will be leaving the MDAX-listed company by mutual amicable agreement when his contract ends on 31 March 2020. He has been in charge of finance for his entire membership of the Board, which makes him one of the longest-serving CFOs of any company listed on the German stock exchange.

'Over a period of decades, with great prudence and success, Volker Bischoff has played a key role in growing the business and increasing the shareholder value of the CTS Group. I thank him most sincerely for his outstanding achievements throughout all the years that we built up CTS EVENTIM together and fostered its continued growth', said Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, the Group's CEO. Dr Bernd Kundrun, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, also laid special emphasis on the strong and mutual trust that existed at all times when working with CFO Volker Bischoff. Volker Bischoff joined the Group in 1996 and successfully managed CTS EVENTIM's IPO on 1 February 2000.

'After many successful years in which CTS EVENTIM grew to become a leading and extraordinarily successful international provider of ticketing services and live entertainment, now listed in the MDAX segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the time has come for me to turn my attention to new projects and interests,' said Volker Bischoff. Volker Bischoff will continue to be closely associated with CTS EVENTIM in a consulting capacity.

Andreas Grandinger (48) will take up his position as CFO of CTS EVENTIM as of 14 April 2020. He has many years of experience as CFO of listed companies and is an acknowledged international financial strategist and strong team player.

A master of business administration, he was recruited from zooplus AG, an eCommerce company listed in the SDAX index, where he was CFO from 2013 to 2019. Prior to that, Andreas Grandinger held leading finance positions in Douglas Holding AG for almost ten years, most recently as CFO of the Parfümerie Douglas subsidiary.

Commenting on the appointment, Klaus-Peter Schulenberg said: 'I look forward to working with Andreas Grandinger, who is extremely well versed in eCommerce, controlling and other strategic roles in finance.'

Andreas Grandinger said, 'CTS EVENTIM is an integrated entertainment corporation that offers its customers a full a highly diversified range of live events. The company is growing continuously in the ticketing and live entertainment industries. I look forward greatly to this new challenge, to my new colleagues and to playing an active role in shaping CTS's excellent future progress.'

