Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  CTT - Correios de Portugal    CTT   PTCTT0AM0001

CTT - CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL

(CTT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CTT Correios de Portugal : Co-optation of a Non-Executive Member of the Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 12:54pm EDT

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Public Company Avenida D. João II, 13 1999-001 LISBON

Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568

Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00

Announcement - Lisbon, 19 June 2019

Material information

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT" or "Company") hereby informs that, in its meeting held today, the Board of Directors decided to co-opt Duarte Palma Leal Champalimaud as Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors to complete the current term of office (2017-2019), following the resignation of Francisco José Queiroz de Barros de Lacerda as Member of the Board of Directors.

This co-optation will be subject to ratification by the next General Meeting of Shareholders of CTT.

This information to the market and the general public is made under the terms and for the purposes of article 248 et seq. of the Portuguese Securities Code and other legislation in force. It is also available on CTT Investor Relations website at:

http://www.ctt.pt/ctt-e-investidores/relacoes-com-investidores/comunicados.html?com.dotmarketing.htmlpage.language=1.

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Guy Pacheco

Market Relations Representative of CTT

Peter Tsvetkov

Director of Investor Relations of CTT

Contacts:

Email: investors@ctt.pt

Fax: + 351 210 471 996

Phone: + 351 210 471 087

www.ctt.pt

Disclaimer

CTT – Correios de Portugal SA published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 16:53:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CTT - CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL
12:54pCTT CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL : Co-optation of a Non-Executive Member of the Board
PU
06/06CTT CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL : Management Transactions
PU
06/03CTT CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL : Qualifying holding of Norges Bank
PU
05/30CTT CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL : Management Transactions
PU
05/30CTT CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL : Qualifying holding of Global X Management Company
PU
05/20CTT CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL : Management Transactions
PU
05/17CTT CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL : Management Transactions
PU
03/15CTT CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL : Notice to convene and preparatory information for the..
PU
02/01FISERV : Fast-Growing Banco CTT Combats Money Laundering with Scalable Solution ..
AQ
02/01FISERV : Fast-Growing Banco CTT Combats Money Laundering with Scalable Solution ..
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 725 M
EBIT 2019 56,2 M
Net income 2019 29,0 M
Finance 2019 110 M
Yield 2019 5,99%
P/E ratio 2019 12,16
P/E ratio 2020 12,97
EV / Sales 2019 0,32x
EV / Sales 2020 0,34x
Capitalization 341 M
Chart CTT - CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL
Duration : Period :
CTT - Correios de Portugal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTT - CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3,31 €
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francisco José Queiroz de Barros de Lacerda Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
António Sarmento Gomes Mota Chairman
Hernâni Joaquim Mate dos Santos Director-Operations & Distribution
Guy Patrick Guimarães de Goyri Pacheco Chief Financial Officer & Director
Francisco Simão Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CTT - CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL-28.45%384
S.F. HOLDING CO LTD--.--%19 218
ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) INC (ADR)17.56%14 206
POSTE ITALIANE33.02%12 813
YTO EXPRESS GROUP CO LTD21.60%5 406
OESTERREICHISCHE POST AG-0.49%2 269
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About