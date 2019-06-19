CTT Correios de Portugal : Co-optation of a Non-Executive Member of the Board

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Announcement - Lisbon, 19 June 2019

Material information

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT" or "Company") hereby informs that, in its meeting held today, the Board of Directors decided to co-opt Duarte Palma Leal Champalimaud as Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors to complete the current term of office (2017-2019), following the resignation of Francisco José Queiroz de Barros de Lacerda as Member of the Board of Directors.

This co-optation will be subject to ratification by the next General Meeting of Shareholders of CTT.

This information to the market and the general public is made under the terms and for the purposes of article 248 et seq. of the Portuguese Securities Code and other legislation in force.

http://www.ctt.pt/ctt-e-investidores/relacoes-com-investidores/comunicados.html?com.dotmarketing.htmlpage.language=1.

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.

Guy Pacheco

Market Relations Representative of CTT

Peter Tsvetkov

Director of Investor Relations of CTT

