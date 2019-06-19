CTT Correios de Portugal : Co-optation of a Non-Executive Member of the Board

CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.
Public Company Avenida D. João II, 13 1999-001 LISBON
Lisbon commercial registry and fiscal no. 500 077 568
Share Capital EUR 75,000,000.00
Announcement - Lisbon, 19 June 2019
Material information
CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. ("CTT" or "Company") hereby informs that, in its meeting held today, the Board of Directors decided to co-opt Duarte Palma Leal Champalimaud as Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors to complete the current term of office (2017-2019), following the resignation of Francisco José Queiroz de Barros de Lacerda as Member of the Board of Directors.
This co-optation will be subject to ratification by the next General Meeting of Shareholders of CTT.
This information to the market and the general public is made under the terms and for the purposes of article 248 et seq. of the Portuguese Securities Code and other legislation in force. It is also available on CTT Investor Relations website at:
http://www.ctt.pt/ctt-e-investidores/relacoes-com-investidores/comunicados.html?com.dotmarketing.htmlpage.language=1.
CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A.
Guy Pacheco
Market Relations Representative of CTT
Peter Tsvetkov
Director of Investor Relations of CTT
Contacts:
Email: investors@ctt.pt
Fax: + 351 210 471 996
Phone: + 351 210 471 087
www.ctt.pt
Disclaimer
CTT – Correios de Portugal SA published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 16:53:07 UTC